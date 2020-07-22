Sioux City East falls to No. 1 Johnston in extra innings

JOHNSTON, Iowa - No. 1 ranked Johnston had to fend off a determined East squad before recording a 6-5 win in eight innings in a Class 4A substate softball final Wednesday evening.
The Black Raiders twice overcame deficits and bounced back from a three-run hole to force extra innings but failed to get a runner on base in the eighth inning. The Dragons loaded the bases and scored on a one-out squeeze bunt by Jacob Wolver to end the contest and earned the state tournament berth.
Johnston's Parker Shupe hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to turn a 2-1 East lead into a 5-2 advantage for the Dragons but it would be until the eighth inning before they would score again.
In the meantime, the Black Raiders were far from done, scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 5-5.
East got one run back in the fourth inning due to some defensive sloppiness by the Dragons. Chayce Patterson led off the frame with a single, then advanced to second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch before scoring on an errant pickoff attempt.
A solo home run by Alec Patino to center field to lead off the sixth inning closed the gap to 5-4 going to the seventh inning.
East then tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh when Bennett Vanderloo, who lined a one-out double to right field, came around to score on a wild pitch with Cam Riemer batting and two out.
The Black Raiders had scored twice in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Cael Boever led off the frame with a single and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Patterson. Terrick Thompson, who had reached on an error, gave East the lead when he dashed home on a wild pitch to score the second run of the inning.
East missed several chances to open the game up in the early innings, stranding two runners on in the first and had the bases loaded in the second and third innings.
Riemer was the starting pitcher for East and held the Dragons to one run through three innings work. Boever was the final Black Raiders pitcher and worked from the fifth inning on before laboring in the eighth, walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases ahead of the winning bunt.
East ends its season with an 18-6 record while Johnston moves on with a 21-3 mark.
