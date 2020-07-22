Sioux City East falls to No. 1 Johnston in extra innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON, Iowa - No. 1 ranked Johnston had to fend off a determined East squad before recording a 6-5 win in eight innings in a Class 4A substate softball final Wednesday evening.

The Black Raiders twice overcame deficits and bounced back from a three-run hole to force extra innings but failed to get a runner on base in the eighth inning. The Dragons loaded the bases and scored on a one-out squeeze bunt by Jacob Wolver to end the contest and earned the state tournament berth.

Johnston's Parker Shupe hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to turn a 2-1 East lead into a 5-2 advantage for the Dragons but it would be until the eighth inning before they would score again.

In the meantime, the Black Raiders were far from done, scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 5-5.

East got one run back in the fourth inning due to some defensive sloppiness by the Dragons. Chayce Patterson led off the frame with a single, then advanced to second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch before scoring on an errant pickoff attempt.

A solo home run by Alec Patino to center field to lead off the sixth inning closed the gap to 5-4 going to the seventh inning.