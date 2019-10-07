After another dominate win this past week, this time over North, East gained some points in the Class 4A in the latest Iowa prep football.
East received five points and is the second team receiving votes in the 4A poll. Johnston is at No. 10 with 10 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up one spot to No. 7 in the 3A poll. Spencer, which travels to SB-L this week, received a vote. The Tigers have won four straight games.
OABCIG moved up one spot in the 2A rankings to No. 7. Sioux Center entered the rankings for the first time this season as the Warriors are tied with Monticello at No. 10. Spirit Lake, which upset Southeast Valley last week, received a vote.
After West Sioux's loss to Western Christian, there is a new No. 1 in 1A. Dike-New Hartford moved into the top spot and received six of the 11 first-place votes. Van Meter is No. 2 and got two first-place votes. South Central Calhoun received the other first-place vote and is No. 6.
West Lyon moved up one spot in the poll to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. After upsetting West Sioux, Western Christian moved up four spots to No. 4 in the rankings. West Sioux fell from No. 1 to No. 8 in the rankings. The Falcons play West Lyon on Friday.
In Class A, South O'Brien moved up two spots to No. 8. After upsetting Westwood, Woodbury Central moved into the rankings this week. The Wildcats are at No. 9. Lawton-Bronson and Hinton are both receiving votes along with Westwood, which fell from No. 5 to out of the poll this week.
Remsen St. Mary's defeated Harris-Lake Park on Friday and stays at No. 2 in the 8-man rankings. The Hawks have one first-place vote. Don Bosco, ranked No. 1, has the other 10 first-place votes. Despite losing, Harris-Lake Park remained at No. 8 in the rankings. Newell-Fonda is the second team receiving votes.