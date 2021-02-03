Sioux City East girls basketball clinches share of Missouri River Conference championship

SERGEANT BLUFF – Sioux City East clinched at least a share of the Missouri River Conference girls basketball title with a 54-41 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton here Tuesday night.
The Black Raiders – still unbeaten at 11-0 in the MRAC – have a three-game lead over second-place Sioux City Bishop Heelan. East (15-2) needs only one win in its final three league games to win the conference outright.
East had to come from behind, but did so in a big way, outscoring the Warriors 26-10 in the fourth quarter. Once it took the lead for good three minutes into the fourth quarter, East cashed in from the free throw line.
The Black Raiders were 14-for-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“We’re not a great free throw shooting team (60.1 percent) so credit to our kids,” East coach Brian Drent said. “I’d love to say we have a magic formula that we figured it out, but we just had some kids step up and make shots tonight.
“We found a crew that got hot defensively and we got some turnovers. We knew we needed easy layups, we knew they were great defensively so we needed some transition points and that’s been kind of our M-O after the break.”
East discombobulated SB-L with an aggressive 2-3 zone defense, which contributed mightily to its comeback.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which led at every quarter break, including 31-28 after three, committed 28 turnovers. Ten of those came in the fourth quarter.
East scored the first six points of the game and the Warriors tallied the next nine. SB-L led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but neither squad got anything going in the second and it was 21-16 at halftime.
Alex Flattery, a 5-10 freshman who finished with 14 points, made a conventional 3-point play seconds into the fourth quarter for East, tying the game at 31-31.
SB-L's Katelyn Sale nailed a 3-point shot to put her team back in front, but that would be the Warriors’ final lead.
East ran off the next 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson at the end of the spurt.
After that, the Black Raiders began a steady parade to the foul line.
Slattery scored eight points in the fourth quarter, making all five of her free throws. Kyley Vondrak, who shared team-high scoring honors with 14 points, was 7-for-9 from the stripe in the 1 minute, 19 seconds.
Maddie Hinkel paced SB-L, now 8-6 overall and 7-3 in the MRAC, with 13 points. Payton Hardy registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“We knew we wanted to keep it tight scroring-wise with good possessions,” SB-L coach Joe Hardy said. “But their pressure had us make some poor decisions and when we make poor decisions the score kind of got flipped on us.
“Our kids played with great energy and hopefully we learned from it. East is a hell of a basketball team so it’s nothing to hang our head about. But we have to find a way to finish, that’s been one thing that’s been hurting us.”
It won’t be easy for East, which still has games against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (7-4), Le Mars (6-5) and another with Sergeant Bluff-Luton. All it needs, though, is one win to secure a conference championship.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve won one outright,” Drent said. “So I just feel happy for our kids. We lost so much from last year, so we weren’t looked at as a team to beat this year. Our kids have kind of stuck their nose down and one game at a time.”