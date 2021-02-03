Sioux City East girls basketball clinches share of Missouri River Conference title

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which led at every quarter break, including 31-28 after three, committed 28 turnovers. Ten of those came in the fourth quarter.

East scored the first six points of the game and the Warriors tallied the next nine. SB-L led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but neither squad got anything going in the second and it was 21-16 at halftime.

Alex Flattery, a 5-10 freshman who finished with 14 points, made a conventional 3-point play seconds into the fourth quarter for East, tying the game at 31-31.

SB-L's Katelyn Sale nailed a 3-point shot to put her team back in front, but that would be the Warriors’ final lead.

East ran off the next 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson at the end of the spurt.

After that, the Black Raiders began a steady parade to the foul line.

Slattery scored eight points in the fourth quarter, making all five of her free throws. Kyley Vondrak, who shared team-high scoring honors with 14 points, was 7-for-9 from the stripe in the 1 minute, 19 seconds.

Maddie Hinkel paced SB-L, now 8-6 overall and 7-3 in the MRAC, with 13 points. Payton Hardy registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.