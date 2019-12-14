Sioux City East girls control the boards in the 2nd half, beat South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- East High School girls basketball coach Brian Drent wasn’t pleased that the Black Raiders allowed 11 offensive rebounds in the first half Saturday to the South Sioux City Cardinals.
The Black Raiders did a much better job at the glass in the second half and helped the Black Raiders get a 51-42 win in the MiniDome.
East had seven defensive rebounds in the third quarter, then four in the fourth quarter.
Madi Van Dyke led the Black Raiders with eight total rebounds and Nyamer Diew had seven total rebounds in the win. Diew also led the Black Raiders with 17 points.
In the first half, the Cardinals had six second-chance points and the game was one where every point mattered.
Drent made an adjustment and went mostly with a man-to-man defense in the third and fourth quarters so that players like Van Dyke and Diew could have better opportunities to block their opposition out and get more rebounds.
“The 11 offensive rebounds we allowed just broke our back,” Drent said. “We had better matchups.”
Katlynn Tucker knows that her East teammates have her back, but she also knows that she has to hit big shots as a senior.
Tucker did so, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half. Her first one came with 2 seconds remaining in the third quarter, then she came back to make the Black Raiders’ first basket in the fourth quarter from nearly the same spot.
“It’s my job to hit those shots,” Tucker said. “I think those shots gave us more cushion and to get more aggressive on defense. We needed to be more aggressive on defense. That was the whole point of the game.”
Tucker’s first made 3 capped off an 18-point third quarter while limiting the Cardinals to 10.
On that play, Tucker came from the near-side corner and met the pass from Kyley Vondrak.
The Cardinals contested Tucker’s shot, but it went in.
“That’s just an example of the depth of our team,” Tucker said. “That was a great pass from Kyley to recognize that I’m open.”
Tucker played with a sore right heel, which she will get checked out on Tuesday. Tucker entered Saturday as the Black Raiders’ No. 3 scorer at 10.0 points per game. She had eight on Saturday.
“She’s banged up and we’re limiting her minutes,” Drent said. “We told her, ‘We’re going to need you.’ She’s a great player and she’s a great shooter.”
Kennedy McCloy scored 13 points, and most of those came from the free-throw line. She hit two 3s and also sank 6 of 8 free throws.
As a team, the Black Raiders were 13-for-24 from the stripe. Diew was 6-for-9.
East, meanwhile, set its defensive sights on the Diew sisters for South Sioux, Sara and Nyabuay.
Nyabuay Diew scored 11 points for the Cardinals, while Sara Diew scored two.
Newly-minted Cardinals coach Steve Selk admitted it was a tough offensive night, but he credited the Black Raiders’ defense for giving the Cardinals problems.
“They’re very sound in their defense,” Selk said. “They have an athlete like Nyamar behind them, that allows them to pressure 3-point arc and guard the rim. I thought that was the key going into the game on both ends. As the game went on, we got tired. We weren’t rebounding as well as we were in the first half. We weren’t getting those second chances.”
The Cardinals held multiple two-point leads, but they never got larger than that.
Tiffany Tinker led the Cardinals with 14 points to be the only other South Sioux player to reach double figures.
“Tiff just brings toughness to the team,” Selk said. “She has this streak in her, she hates losing. She’s a great competitor and a lot of the girls feed off of that.”