Sioux City East girls' put defense on display in win over Le Mars

“They got us on our heels, and we didn’t respond to it early on,” Dyhrkopp said. “That was the first time we have seen a 1-3-1 that aggressive. They did a good job of helping each other out. They did a good job of taking away of what we were trying to get.”

The Black Raiders have been going back-and-forth between their 1-3-1 and 3-2 zones, which are pretty interchangeable.

East switched between defenses without much worry, and they’ve enjoyed learning about the 3-2 throughout the season.

“I think our defense today played really well,” junior Kayla Benson said. “We keep working on our defense to make it better. We’re learning it really well. I’m really proud of our team. Throughout the season we’ve kept changing it, and it gets better and better as it goes.”

At first, Benson and her teammates weren’t sure how they were going to handle playing different defenses, and perhaps not remembering the keys to playing one as opposed to the other.

The Black Raiders, like their coach, are having fun learning to play new defenses.

“It's working out for us and it’s a good thing,” Benson said.