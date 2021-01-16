Sioux City East girls' put defense on display in win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY — Again, the East High School girls basketball team put its defense on display on Saturday.
The Black Raiders defeated Le Mars 62-43 at East’s gymnasium, and the second quarter played a key factor in the win.
East (9-1, 6-0 MRAC) forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over seven times in the second quarter, and the Black Raiders scored 10 points off those takeaways.
The Black Raiders outscored Le Mars 21-4 in the second quarter, thanks to their 1-3-1 zone.
“I told them that I thought in the second and third quarters, that’s as good as we’ve played all year,” East coach Brian Drent said. “We’ve been trying some different things defensively, and I think it’s trying to sink it a little bit. I’m really happy with how we played. This is a fun process.”
Even though they don’t have a lot of size, the Black Raiders were aggressive and wouldn’t allow the ball to get where it needs to go — either on the baseline or at the high post — to beat a zone like that.
Instead, that defense forces the ball where it can create traps that lead to turnovers, such as on the wings and in the corners. That’s where the Black Raiders caused the most stress on the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs coach Cody Dyhrkopp credited the Black Raiders for playing aggressive defense, something that Le Mars hadn’t seen to that caliber.
“They got us on our heels, and we didn’t respond to it early on,” Dyhrkopp said. “That was the first time we have seen a 1-3-1 that aggressive. They did a good job of helping each other out. They did a good job of taking away of what we were trying to get.”
The Black Raiders have been going back-and-forth between their 1-3-1 and 3-2 zones, which are pretty interchangeable.
East switched between defenses without much worry, and they’ve enjoyed learning about the 3-2 throughout the season.
“I think our defense today played really well,” junior Kayla Benson said. “We keep working on our defense to make it better. We’re learning it really well. I’m really proud of our team. Throughout the season we’ve kept changing it, and it gets better and better as it goes.”
At first, Benson and her teammates weren’t sure how they were going to handle playing different defenses, and perhaps not remembering the keys to playing one as opposed to the other.
The Black Raiders, like their coach, are having fun learning to play new defenses.
“It's working out for us and it’s a good thing,” Benson said.
Benson led the Black Raiders with 20 points. She hit four 3-pointers, which brings her total to 38. That’s good for the fifth-most in the state. Montezuma sophomore Mia Boulton leads the state with 50 made 3s.
Kyley Vondrak and Taylor Drent also scored 10 points for the Black Raiders.
Drent hopes that defensive consistency continues this week, as the Black Raiders face two ranked teams.
On Tuesday, they’ll head downtown to face Class 3A 13th-ranked Bishop Heelan at O’Gorman Fieldhouse. Then next Saturday, East hosts Class 5A top-ranked Johnston.
“Those are two really good basketball teams, and we’re going to have to play incredibly well,” Drent said. “If we can get some easy offensive possessions from tips, that’ll make our lives a little bit easier. We’re not thinking about Johnston yet. Heelan is a very big game for us. They’re playing well, we’re playing well.”
The Bulldogs (6-6, 4-3) had three ladies who scored in double figures. Shaniah Temple scored 14 points, while Kylie Dreckman and Metta Skov both scored 11.
Le Mars’ next game is against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
