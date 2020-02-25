Sioux City East girls upset Dowling for 5A state berth

DES MOINES -- The East girls' basketball team shocked the state on Tuesday night.
The Black Raiders, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, had to take the long trip to Des Moines and was the clear underdog against No. 3 Dowling Catholic, which scored 104 points in its last game. East won by five points over Des Moines Roosevelt to get to the 5A region final. Plus Dowling Catholic has one of the best players ever in the Caitlin Clark, who scored 40 points on Tuesday.
East was even down by 11 points at halftime to Dowling, but the Black Raiders have been in big holes at the half before. Coach Brian Drent knew the team just had to make some adjustments.
The Black Raiders went back to a zone defense that they got away from in the second quarter, which included double-teaming Clark. She passed out of the double-team consistently and Dowling's offense struggled in the third quarter.
East held Dowling to only four points in the third quarter. The Black Raiders came back with 16 points and took a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Black Raiders didn't miss a free throw in the fourth quarter and kept the slight advantage against Dowling, knocking off the No. 3-ranked team in 5A, 67-63 to advance to state for the first time in 13 seasons, Drent believes.
"It's a massive upset. They are one of the best teams in the state. Besides being beat by Iowa City High, no one is playing better and they are considered one of the best one or two teams in the state," Drent said. "To come down here on their home court and play against one of the best players in Iowa history and to get the win, it's amazing. It's a great atmosphere. It's a lot of fun for the kids."
East senior Nyamer Diew said the team had a good mindset coming into the region final.
"One thing we really focused on was not focusing on going in thinking we might lose. You have to have a good mindset to pull off an upset," Diew said. "We were just going to fight and the fourth quarter, we needed to just get there and we did, we were up by one after the third quarter.
"This means East is coming and coming hard. It's amazing. I am ready to make history every night now."
Diew finished with 27 points, Katlynn Tucker had 13 points, Kennedy McCloy added 10 points and Taylor Drent had nine points.
"We had a lot of people step up," Drent said. "It was a great team effort."
Dowling had a three-point lead going into second quarter, 19-16, and started to pull away with a 21-point period to go up 41-30.
It's not the first time East pulled off an upset against one of the best teams in the state. Early in the season, East came back from being down double-digits to Bishop Heelan, which is in the 3A state tournament, and pulled out the victory.
Comebacks like that helped East keep the right mindset even though the Black Raiders were down by 11.
"We've been here before. We've been down before, that was part of it. We've never been a team that's quit," Drent said. "We just wanted to get the game into the fourth quarter. Teams from Sioux City have struggled down here, so being realistic, let's get the game to the fourth quarter. Just an incredible deal."
Diew said Drent was calm at halftime and drew some things up to get the team back in the game.
"He drew up stuff to change it around. He drew some stuff up to get the ball to the right people in the right places. He coached us very well," Diew said. "We definitely had the mindset that we have been here before. We've been down double digits before, like again Heelan and we came back and fought. We came back as a team, stayed together all season and finished it."
The key was the zone defense and doubling Clark, which held Dowling to only four points in the third.
"She was willing to pass it with our double teams and we were fortunate to get some stops," Drent said. "They are a great rebounding team and we were able to get some which was the difference in the game."
After East took the lead going into the fourth quarter, the Black Raiders made their free throws. The team didn't miss a free throw in the fourth quarter, allowing East to hold on for the upset.
"Today during our shootaround, we talked about it coming down to free throws so we had to focus," Diew said. "It is a surprise (we made them all) but I am really glad we did."
East advances to the Class 5A state tournament and plays during a time and opponent to be determined on Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena.