Sioux City East girls upset Dowling for 5A state berth

DES MOINES -- The East girls' basketball team shocked the state on Tuesday night.

The Black Raiders, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, had to take the long trip to Des Moines and was the clear underdog against No. 3 Dowling Catholic, which scored 104 points in its last game. East won by five points over Des Moines Roosevelt to get to the 5A region final. Plus Dowling Catholic has one of the best players ever in the Caitlin Clark, who scored 40 points on Tuesday.

East was even down by 11 points at halftime to Dowling, but the Black Raiders have been in big holes at the half before. Coach Brian Drent knew the team just had to make some adjustments.

The Black Raiders went back to a zone defense that they got away from in the second quarter, which included double-teaming Clark. She passed out of the double-team consistently and Dowling's offense struggled in the third quarter.

East held Dowling to only four points in the third quarter. The Black Raiders came back with 16 points and took a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Black Raiders didn't miss a free throw in the fourth quarter and kept the slight advantage against Dowling, knocking off the No. 3-ranked team in 5A, 67-63 to advance to state for the first time in 13 seasons, Drent believes.