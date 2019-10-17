SIOUX CITY — As has been the case with a few games this season, it was a slow start for East on Thursday.
East’s first two possessions didn’t pick up much yardage and Lincoln converted a few third downs to take a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter.
But then the Black Raiders started to gain some traction and opened the second quarter with a touchdown. A score late in the second quarter gave East the lead going into halftime.
The Black Raiders came out of the half and controlled the rest of the game, outscoring Lincoln 24-0 in the second half to claim a key 38-7 win over Lincoln.
“I thought when things didn’t go well, our body language was really good. We fought through those things knowing we were the better team,” East coach Brian Webb said. “We had a lot of good kids do a lot of good things. Credit goes to our coaching staff. There were a lot of good in-game adjustments that they made. From the coaches to the players, we made those adjustments and we found what worked and kept running with it. Credit to our kids, they just fought and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The win moves the Black Raiders to 6-2 on the season and they were already tied for 16th in the RPI with Fort Dodge this week.
East travels to Ankeny next week, which was No. 11 in the RPI.
“6-2 is pretty good and face a tough Ankeny team. I don’t know (if six is enough). We need some help from some other teams to win some games (Friday) and next week,” Webb said. “We can’t control those things. We play who our play. Our kids give good effort. We’ve lost to two really good football teams in Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dowling. What more can you ask?
“You put yourself in position to go down and make the playoffs. 7-2 will get you in. 6-3, it will come down to the RPI and see where we fall.”
Lincoln got on the board first during its second drive. Lincoln converted on fourth-and-8 when Cayden Storm hit Calvin McElvain for a 16-yard gain. Then on third-and-7, Storm ran for about six-and-a-half yards and then he had a quarterback sneak for the first down to the East 11-yard line.
On the next play, Storm hit James Anderson for an 11-yard score and a 7-0 lead.
East held Lincoln scoreless from that point on.
“It all starts with their quarterback and making him throw the ball under pressure. He’s a really good pressure and wanted to get him throwing on the run and not lose contain,” Webb said. “I thought our defense did a good job of that. We didn’t give them the big play at the end. They are a big play offense so just limit that and we can score points.
“I thought our special teams was really good, too. It’s been beneficial for us all year long.”
East converted three third downs during its first drive of the second quarter. On third-and-1, Taejon Jones went right up the middle for three yards. Then on third-and-14, Kellen got good blocking up the middle on the quarterback draw to get for a gain of 16 yards. Three plays later, Kellen faked the handoff and went around the left edge for 29 yards on third-and-7 to the Lincoln 7-yard line.
Dylan Harper finished off the drive as he got some good blocking and went in easily for the three-yard score as East tied the score at 7-7 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.
Harper finished with 84 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and Kellen had 96 yards rushing. Kyler Peterson added 53 yards and a score as East rushed for 282 yards as a team.
“There are so many running backs. It’s nice to keep them fresh and get them out there,” Webb said. “It was a great team win by our guys.”
Lincoln drove into East territory and had a touchdown negated by a holding call. The Black Raiders later ended the drive, forcing a punt.
A little later in the quarter, a bad punt put East at its own 51-yard line with 31 seconds left in the half. Kellen hit Kayden Jones in stride just ahead of double-coverage for a 51-yard score and a 14-7 lead going into the half.
East opened the second half with a 17-play drive that took a little more than seven minutes off the clock and ended with a 24-yard field goal by Jacob Schroeder.
On East’s next possession, Kellen hit Gabe Wagner for a nice gain and then Wagner made a couple of defenders miss for the 30-yard score and a 24-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Black Raiders scored for a third straight possession when Harper broke free for an 18-yard run.
Taejon Jones intercepted a pass on Lincoln’s next possession and returned it to the Lincoln 21-yard line. Two plays later, Kyler Peterson scored on a 20-yard run for the 38-7 lead.