SIOUX CITY — After a stellar wrestling career, Jacob Colon's next goal was to become a head coach.
So after he finished his career at Grand View, he spent the next season as a graduate assistant under Nick Mitchell for the Vikings wrestling program. The next season he went to the high school ranks as an assistant for Des Moines Lincoln this past year.
Then about a month ago, Colon's former high school coach, Clear Lake's Gary Weber, reached out. Weber said he knew someone who is a wrestling referee in Sioux City who told Weber that East was looking for a new coach. The position was open after Vince Pederson stepped down as the head coach after 15 seasons.
That person reached out to Colon and talked to him about the program. It was enough to convince Colon to apply for the head wrestling coach position at East.
East athletic director B.J. Koch had Colon over to visit the school and after interviewing Colon, Koch decided Colon was ready to lead a program for the first time. Pending school board approval, Colon is set to become the next wrestling coach at East.
"I am really excited about that. I've always wanted to be a head coach and from what I've heard, they have some good things going on there so I am excited about that," Colon said. "It took me a while to commit because I like Des Moines a lot but it looks like it's a good spot and it's something I need to do."
Colon won an individual title with Clear Lake in 2011 and was a three-time state place-winner. At Grand View, Colon was a key piece for Grand View as part of their national title teams. He won individual national titles at 133 pounds in 2016 and 2017. He was a three-time NAIA All-American.
Now Colon gets a chance to buildup the East wrestling program for his first-ever head coaching job. This past season, East had two state qualifiers - Alex Kleider, a senior, and Dylan Harper, a junior. East had 11 state medalists during Pederson's tenure including one state champion - Mitch Otto in 2015.
"They have some guys who are pretty good and have qualifiers every year. That's something that is pretty nice," Colon said. "I feel like there is a lot of potential to grow and win some championships with those kids and help them grow."
Colon is hoping to bring the same wisdom to the East wrestling room that he learned throughout the years under some legendary coaches. Weber is in the Iowa wrestling Hall of Fame. Mitchell, a former standout wrestler under Wartburg coach and Hall of Famer Jim Miller, has built Grand View into an NAIA powerhouse. Even Jacob's brother, Joe, was an NCAA All-American at Northern Iowa.
So Colon has been surrounded by plenty of wrestling talent throughout the years and he will take what he's learned and pass it on to East's wrestlers in his own way.
"I've had a lot of good coaches growing up. Pat Harlan, my youth coach at Clear Lake, took me under his wing. Tom Leisure, a family friend at Clear Lake, had an impact on me," Colon said. "What I've learned, I can pass that down to them. I want the kids to be the best they can be at whatever they do. I learned the championship lifestyle from Nick Mitchell and I've lived it and now I am trying to do more.
"I want to create my own kind of thing and do it while living the championship lifestyle."
Colon will also be a building office assistant at East.