Sioux City East moves up a spot in final poll, OABCIG stays No. 1

In the final Iowa High School Associated Press football poll, Sioux City East moved up a spot in Class 4A.

Last week East moved into the 4A rankings, setting up a top-10 game against the Black Raiders at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, which was ranked No. 9.

East won the game 31-27 and that moved the Black Raiders up one spot to No. 9 to where the Lynx were ranked. The Lynx fell out of the rankings. East is 6-1 after the win. Southeast Polk is the top team in 4A.

OABCIG was the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A to start the season and the Falcons remained in that position all season as they are No. 1 in the final poll with 12 of the 14 first-place votes. The 7-0 Falcons have 135 points, 10 more than No. 2 Van Meter, which received a first-place vote as did No. 3 Sigourney-Keota.

Despite winning their game in impressive fashion this past week, West Sioux fell out of the 1A rankings and are the first team receiving votes with 18, two behind No. 10 Waterloo Columbus, which entered the rankings. West Sioux is 5-2 on the season. Western Christian beat Emmetsburg this past week and that earned the Wolfpack (4-3) a 10th-place vote to give them one point.