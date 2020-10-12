Sioux City East moves up a spot in final poll, OABCIG stays No. 1

In the final Iowa High School Associated Press football poll, Sioux City East moved up a spot in Class 4A.
Last week East moved into the 4A rankings, setting up a top-10 game against the Black Raiders at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, which was ranked No. 9.
East won the game 31-27 and that moved the Black Raiders up one spot to No. 9 to where the Lynx were ranked. The Lynx fell out of the rankings. East is 6-1 after the win. Southeast Polk is the top team in 4A.
OABCIG was the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A to start the season and the Falcons remained in that position all season as they are No. 1 in the final poll with 12 of the 14 first-place votes. The 7-0 Falcons have 135 points, 10 more than No. 2 Van Meter, which received a first-place vote as did No. 3 Sigourney-Keota.
Despite winning their game in impressive fashion this past week, West Sioux fell out of the 1A rankings and are the first team receiving votes with 18, two behind No. 10 Waterloo Columbus, which entered the rankings. West Sioux is 5-2 on the season. Western Christian beat Emmetsburg this past week and that earned the Wolfpack (4-3) a 10th-place vote to give them one point.
Because of their loss to Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell out of the Class 3A rankings. The Warriors (5-2) were No. 9 last week and did receive a vote in the poll, a 10th-place vote to give them one point. After beating the Warriors, Spencer received some votes in the poll and have three points. It's the second time Spencer (5-2) has received recognition in the poll this season. Cedar Rapids Xavier is the top team in 3A.
Class 2A saw a top-four game between Lyon County rivals West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Beef Bowl. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was ranked No. 4 coming into the game and the Lions' fourth-quarter comeback game them a 20-16 win over the Wildcats, who were tied for first in last week's rankings. Because of that, CL/GLR (7-0) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the rankings and received five first-place votes. The Lions have 125 points, four behind No. 1 Williamsburg, which has five first-place votes and 129 points.
West Lyon dropped three spots to No. 4 as the Wildcats suffered their first loss and are 6-1. They have 88 points. PCM is third with four first-place votes and 121 points. Despite a lopsided win, Spirit Lake (5-2) dropped out of the 2A rankings from No. 10 to the first team receiving votes. Spirit Lake has 15 points, six behind No. 10 West Marshall, which moved into the rankings. Sioux Center (5-2), which beat receiving votes Unity Christian this past week, received three points.
In 8-man, Remsen St. Mary's moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 and are receiving a first-place vote with a 7-0 record. The Hawks have 114 points as they jump Audubon but are still behind Don Bosco, which has 12 first-place votes and 132 points. Montezuma is receiving the other first-place vote and is fifth. Newell-Fonda (6-1) stayed at No. 9 with 28 points, five behind No. 8 Easton Valley, which was No. 10 last week.
Grundy Center is the top team in Class A.
The first round of the IHSAA playoffs start on Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!