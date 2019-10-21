East is right on the bubble of the latest RPI rankings going into the final week of the regular season.
After beating Des Moines Lincoln, East moved up a couple of spots to No. 14 in Class 4A. The Black Raiders travel to Ankeny on Friday and a win would help get the Black Raiders into the playoffs. East has six wins and a loss would mean the Black Raiders would need some other key losses.
Sixteen teams make the playoffs - the district winners and then the other spots are determined by highest RPI. East is also receiving votes in the latest Iowa Associated Press poll.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1) is in position for a high seed as the Warriors, who wrapped up a district title on Friday, are ranked No. 4 in the 3A RPI and No. 6 in the AP poll. The Warriors host Storm Lake and the Tornadoes are right on the edge at No. 21 in the RPI. A win could get the Tornadoes into the playoffs, a loss eliminates Storm Lake (5-3).
In 2A, OABCIG (8-0) is at No. 4 in the RPI and No. 5 in the AP poll. The Falcons have a top-10 game for the district title on Friday as they face Greene County (8-0), which is No. 6 in the RPI and No. 4 in the AP poll. Spirit Lake (5-3) lost to Algona this past week and fell to No. 19 in the RPI and is receiving votes in the poll. The Indians are at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (5-3) this week, which is No. 12 in the RPI. A win could put Spirit Lake in the playoffs. Sioux Center (5-3) lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-4) for the district title and is at No. 19 in the RPI. The Warriors need a win to stay alive and face Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-5). CL/G-LR gets an automatic bid and is No. 22 in the RPI.
Western Christian (8-0) is at No. 3 in the 1A RPI and the AP poll. The Wolfpack travel to West Lyon (7-1), which is No. 7 in the RPI and No. 8 in the AP poll. Both teams should make the playoffs regardless of the outcome. West Sioux (7-1) is at No. 4 in the RPI and the AP poll. After its loss last week to West Sioux, Unity (4-4) fell to No. 18 in the RPI and is right on the bubble. The Knights face Sibley-Ocheyedan (3-5) and a win means Unity would stay in the playoff hunt.
Woodbury Central (7-1) wrapped up the district title and is at No. 5 in the Class A RPI and No. 7 in the AP poll. South O'Brien (7-1) moved up to No. 9 in the RPI and is receiving votes in the AP poll. The Wolverines play Hinton (6-2), which is No. 11 in the RPI and No. 10 in the AP rankings, for the district title. Westwood (6-2) fell to No. 12 in the RPI and faces Lawton-Bronson (5-3) this week, which is No. 20 in the RPI. Gehlen Catholic (5-3) is right on the bubble at No. 17 after its loss to Hinton and faces Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord (4-4) this week. Alta-Aurelia (5-3) is right on the bubble at No. 18 and faces Sioux Central (5-3), which fell all the way to No. 28 in the RPI after its loss to IKM-Manning.
Remsen St. Mary's (8-0) is at No. 4 in the 8-man RPI and No. 3 in the AP poll. Harris-Lake Park (7-1) is No. 11 and faces Kingsley-Pierson (4-4). Newell-Fonda (5-3) is probably on the outside looking in at No. 25 in the RPI and faces West Bend-Mallard (2-7) this week.