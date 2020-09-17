Sioux City East, North focused on turnover battle on Friday night in city matchup

Webb thinks the reason for the miscues could be due to nerves, or a lack of attention to detail.

“It all starts at practice,” Webb said. “For those two hours each day, we need your total attention. You have to practice with the same intensity and focus. I think at practice, teenagers lose those things and scale it back. All of a sudden, when the game comes, the speed is different and the pressure is different. So, we try to match that intensity and show the kids that practices do determine your success on Friday.”

Stars coach Mitch Mohr has been pleased with the amount of takeaways the defense has collected this season.

The Stars have nine takeaways, including six interceptions. They had five in last week’s 55-7 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Dante Hansen leads North with two picks and a touchdown. Desmond Grace also has an interception return for a touchdown.

“That’s one of the things we’ve really been focusing on,” Mohr said. “We’ve brought in a couple of different coaches and drill work. Turnovers are a huge thing for us. You win the turnover battle, you win the penalties, you win most football games. It’s one of those things where as a coaching staff and the players (said), ‘Oh, this does work.’