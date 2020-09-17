Sioux City East, North focused on turnover battle on Friday night in city matchup

SIOUX CITY — When it comes down to it, East High School football coach Brian Webb wants the Black Raiders to commit fewer turnovers.
He hopes East can take care of the ball on Friday in a city meeting against North at Elwood Olsen Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Stars are the home team in a contest that involves two 2-1 teams.
The Black Raiders have committed seven turnovers so far this season.
“We’ve made a lot of mistakes this year,” Webb said. “We’ve had a lot of penalties and we’ve had a lot of turnovers. We have to fix those things. While we’re still preparing for teams during practice, we’re focusing on us being the best we can be.”
In last week’s win against West, the Black Raiders fumbled the ball in the red zone. The Black Raiders committed two fumbles on their first two possessions of the season at Bishop Heelan.
East quarterback Luke Longval has three interceptions in three games. Two of them came against Fort Dodge on Sept. 4.
Webb didn’t point the finger at an individual, however. He says it’s a collective team effort to hang onto the ball, no matter the role.
“We can’t have mistakes,” Webb said. “We just can’t beat good teams when you do those things. That’s what we’ve driven home to our players this week and throughout the season.”
Webb thinks the reason for the miscues could be due to nerves, or a lack of attention to detail.
“It all starts at practice,” Webb said. “For those two hours each day, we need your total attention. You have to practice with the same intensity and focus. I think at practice, teenagers lose those things and scale it back. All of a sudden, when the game comes, the speed is different and the pressure is different. So, we try to match that intensity and show the kids that practices do determine your success on Friday.”
Stars coach Mitch Mohr has been pleased with the amount of takeaways the defense has collected this season.
The Stars have nine takeaways, including six interceptions. They had five in last week’s 55-7 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.
Dante Hansen leads North with two picks and a touchdown. Desmond Grace also has an interception return for a touchdown.
“That’s one of the things we’ve really been focusing on,” Mohr said. “We’ve brought in a couple of different coaches and drill work. Turnovers are a huge thing for us. You win the turnover battle, you win the penalties, you win most football games. It’s one of those things where as a coaching staff and the players (said), ‘Oh, this does work.’
“If we play sound, mistake-free football, we can hold anybody in this area to a low score.”
North’s offense also stepped up last week. Stars quarterback Gavin Hauge bounced back in a big way.
After throwing four interceptions in Week 2 against the Crusaders, Hauge was 11-for-11 for 285 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Hauge averaged nearly 26 yards per completion.
“I’m very confident in who we have at quarterback,” Mohr said. “We have tons of athletes around him. It’s just getting to the ball and eliminating pre-snap penalties. When the guy is open, we have to make the right throw.”
Hauge passed the ball evenly to four different receivers.
Evan Helvig and Grace each caught four passes.
Hansen’s three receptions all turned into touchdowns. Freshman Dayton Harrell had two catches for 44 yards.
East’s defense can’t forget about North’s running game, either. Brady Wavrunek has 231 rushing yards out of the 291 the Stars have as a team. Wavrunek has four touchdowns on the season.
“North has scored a lot of points, and they are much improved in a lot of facets,” Webb said. “They definitely have our attention, I know that.”
The Black Raiders have won the last eight head-to-head contests, dating back to 2011. North’s last victory over East was in 2008.
“It’s a big game, because it’s a city game, and city games are all big games,” Mohr said. “We don’t care if it’s East, West or TJ last week. We just want to go 1-0 this week. We have to do our thing.”
