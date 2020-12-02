Sioux City East, North, SB-L land many on All-District quads

Sioux City East, North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a number of players earn spots on the All-District football teams.

East had eight players named to the Class 4A District 3 team.

East senior offensive lineman Ryan Crawford, senior linebacker Ethan Breyfogle, senior wide receiver Bennett Vanderloo and senior running back Kyler Peterson were all named to the first team along with junior defensive back DeVares Whitaker, junior quarterback Luke Longval and linebacker Ethan Sneider.

East seniors Tameron Pius, Christian Mendoza and Easton Voigt, juniors Liam McKenna, Taejon Jones and Jacob Schroeder and sophomore Nick Wells were named to the second team. Senior Terrick Thompson was an honorable mention.

West senior Travis Riviera was an honorable mention selection.

In Class 4A District 1, North's Dante Hansen, Evan Helvig, Desmond Grace II, Izaiah Truitt and Jayston Paulson were all named to the first team. Tyler Fry, Austin McClain, Grant Nieuwendorp, Brady Wavrunek and Brody Martin were all named to the second game. Gavin Hauge, Jack Lloyd, Josiah Lynam, Devon Foy and Jacob Hagan were all named honorable mentions.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had seven players named to the Class 3A District 1 All-District team.