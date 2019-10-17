East's Dylan Harper eludes a tackle attempt from Lincoln's James Anderson before running out of bounds during Sioux City East vs Des Moines Lincoln football action played Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Sioux City.
East's Taejon Jones gets pulled down by Lincoln's Rashard Hernandez-Duncan during Sioux City East vs Des Moines Lincoln football action played Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Sioux City. At right is Lincoln's Carder Storm.
“I thought when things didn’t go well, our body language was really good. We fought through those things knowing we were the better team,” East coach Brian Webb said. “We had a lot of good kids do a lot of good things. Credit goes to our coaching staff. There were a lot of good in-game adjustments that they made. From the coaches to the players, we made those adjustments and we found what worked and kept running with it. Credit to our kids, they just fought and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The win moves the Black Raiders to 6-2 on the season and they were already tied for 16th in the RPI with Fort Dodge this week.
East travels to Ankeny next week, which was No. 11 in the RPI.
Sioux City East's Kaige Kellen tries to pick up a ball intended for Sioux City North's Evan Helvig during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Cass Camarigg celebrates a defensive play against Sioux City North during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“6-2 is pretty good and face a tough Ankeny team. I don’t know (if six is enough). We need some help from some other teams to win some games (Friday) and next week,” Webb said. “We can’t control those things. We play who our play. Our kids give good effort. We’ve lost to two really good football teams in Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Dowling. What more can you ask?
“You put yourself in position to go down and make the playoffs. 7-2 will get you in. 6-3, it will come down to the RPI and see where we fall.”
Lincoln got on the board first during its second drive. Lincoln converted on fourth-and-8 when Cayden Storm hit Calvin McElvain for a 16-yard gain. Then on third-and-7, Storm ran for about six-and-a-half yards and then he had a quarterback sneak for the first down to the East 11-yard line.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald, center, celebrates his touchdown against Sioux City East with teammate Ashton VerDoorn during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs with the ball as Sioux City East's Gabe Wagner tries to tackle him during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carter Schumacher, left, grabs a touchdown pass next to Sioux City East's Gabe Wagner during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carter Schumacher, left, celebrates his touchdown against Sioux City East with teammate Daniel Wright during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Dylan Harper, left, fights for yardage as he is tackled by Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Gage Morgan during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald carries the ball en route to a touchdown against Sioux City East during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald, second from left, celebrates his touchdown against Sioux City East during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“It all starts with their quarterback and making him throw the ball under pressure. He’s a really good pressure and wanted to get him throwing on the run and not lose contain,” Webb said. “I thought our defense did a good job of that. We didn’t give them the big play at the end. They are a big play offense so just limit that and we can score points.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“I thought our special teams was really good, too. It’s been beneficial for us all year long.”
East converted three third downs during its first drive of the second quarter. On third-and-1, Taejon Jones went right up the middle for three yards. Then on third-and-14, quarterback Kaige Kellen got good blocking up the middle on the quarterback draw to get for a gain of 16 yards. Three plays later, Kellen faked the handoff and went around the left edge for 29 yards on third-and-7 to the Lincoln 7-yard line.
Dylan Harper finished off the drive as he got some good blocking and went in easily for the three-yard score as East tied the score at 7-7 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.
Sioux City North's Ysabella Arredondo, left, hits the ball against Sioux City East's Alex Radcliffe and Taylor Drent during a high school volleyball game in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Lineya Wells hits the ball against Sioux City North's Courtney Johnson, left, and Caitlyn Miller during a high school volleyball game in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Riley Donahue, right, hits the ball against Sioux City North's Courtney Johnson, left, and Caitlyn Miller during a high school volleyball game in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Lincoln drove into East territory and had a touchdown negated by a holding call. The Black Raiders later ended the drive, forcing a punt.
A little later in the quarter, a bad punt put East at its own 51-yard line with 31 seconds left in the half. Kellen hit Kayden Jones in stride just ahead of double-coverage for a 51-yard score and a 14-7 lead going into the half.
East opened the second half with a 17-play drive that took a little more than seven minutes off the clock and ended with a 24-yard field goal by Jacob Schroeder.