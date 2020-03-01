Sioux City East plays in first state tournament game on Monday since 2001

East has been a team that was still figuring some things out late in the season. It’s had its ups and downs throughout the season and even had some down moments late.

The Black Raiders lost their last two regular-season games to Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Le Mars, which surged late in the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those were the only back-to-back losses East accrued throughout the season, and there was a time where the Black Raiders had to put some last-minute pieces together.

Diew admitted there was some frustration, but knew it was for the greater good getting everyone in line for the playoffs.

“There was more support of, ‘C’mon, guys, you know we can do this,’’' East senior Nyamer Diew said. “The way we ended our regular season wasn’t the best. We definitely knew what we had to get ready and we definitely knew what we had to get better at to get into the playoffs and play good. I think it wasn’t getting the ball to the right person at the right place.