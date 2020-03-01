Sioux City East plays in first state tournament game on Monday since 2001

SIOUX CITY — The smiles haven’t gone away. The elation at practice of making the state tournament for the East High School girls basketball team still hangs in the air.
There’s a game to be played on Monday, however, and the Black Raiders want to do well when they play against No. 1 seeded Waukee at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.
Sure, the Black Raiders want to live in the moment, but they also want to keep the Cinderella-style postseason alive as much as they can.
“I just think we’re coming in, ready to go,” senior Kennedy McCloy said. “We’ve made it farther than probably anyone thought we would.”
The Black Raiders got to the state tournament by beating Des Moines Roosevelt 59-54, then pulling off the big upset on Dowling Catholic, 61-57, and hope to knock off another Central Iowa Metro League team in the quarterfinals.
It’s the first time in 19 years that the Black Raiders have qualified for the state girls basketball tournament, but this is the first time since East moved up to Class 5A that it’s in the remaining eight.
East moved up to Class 5A in the 2012-13 academic year when the IGHSAU went from four classes to five classes.
East coach Brian Drent isn’t lost on the fact that this is a historical trip for the Black Raiders.
“I think this is a really big deal that this is the first time in 5A,” Drent said. “This 5A system puts us directly in line with the rest of the CIML schools. For us to get a chance to do down there and play, I think it’s a really big deal. I think we play good basketball.
“I’ve also talked with coaches, and it hasn’t always been at this level as it’s been in the last two years,” Drent added. “If you look at the number of high-quality upperclassmen, it’s different these last two years. We have a unique situation. It’s not always going to be like this. It’s different in Des Moines, and I’ve acknowledged that. We’ve proved we have adjusted to that level of play.”
East proved in the last two weeks it can play with Des Moines-area schools and Drent hopes that confidence of contending with the capital city teams carries over into next season.
“As a coach, I hope that it’s a program-defining thing that we’re now believing that we can play at that level,” Drent said. “A lot of our younger kids are kids who play in the summertime, and you see a lot of these kids with All-Iowa Attack (AAU team) or Size Select. It’s just establishing that, yes, we can play at this level. Some of it requires kids to play in the summertime. I believe it should motivate kids, like, ‘Okay, we can get down there.’ I hope this is a new tipping point for our program, and I hope this is a new standard.”
East has been a team that was still figuring some things out late in the season. It’s had its ups and downs throughout the season and even had some down moments late.
The Black Raiders lost their last two regular-season games to Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Le Mars, which surged late in the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Those were the only back-to-back losses East accrued throughout the season, and there was a time where the Black Raiders had to put some last-minute pieces together.
Diew admitted there was some frustration, but knew it was for the greater good getting everyone in line for the playoffs.
“There was more support of, ‘C’mon, guys, you know we can do this,’’' East senior Nyamer Diew said. “The way we ended our regular season wasn’t the best. We definitely knew what we had to get ready and we definitely knew what we had to get better at to get into the playoffs and play good. I think it wasn’t getting the ball to the right person at the right place.
“We get the ball to somebody, but it wasn’t the right spot to get them in,” Diew added. “On the floor, it was finding better situations for sophomores who didn’t know where they should be at yet. We had to talk to them, like, ‘Are you comfortable with getting the ball here? Is this a better spot for you on the court?' On the defensive end, it was, ‘Where do you excel at?’ We never really thought of it (as panic). If I’m going to be honest I didn’t think we were ever going to be here. … I really think it was our mentality. We are going to be the best, and we are going to play our best.”
The Black Raiders realized how good they are in those two losses despite ending the regular season with two losses.
McCloy pointed out that perhaps East gained confidence after the overtime home win to Roosevelt.
“After those tough losses, we realized we weren’t playing at the level we could be playing at,” McCloy said. “We can’t be scared to go down and play tough teams, like Dowling.”
One more CIML team on deck
Waukee has two losses on the season, and its most recent defeat came at the hands of the Maroons.
Dowling beat the Warriors 79-65 on Jan. 21. Waukee’s first defeat was against Johnston, the No. 3 seed this week, in mid-December.
Johnston held Waukee’s leading scorer, Katie Dinnebier, to six points. Dinnebier then scored 21 in the loss to Dowling.
Dinnebier has averaged 15.3 points per game for the Warriors this season.
The Warriors are a guard-laden team, which isn’t different from past teams under the direction of coach Chris Guess.
Guess won’t let his team take the Black Raiders for granted, and appreciated the challenge of facing a momentum-building East squad.
“Anybody can beat anybody on a given night,” Guess said. “We never focused too much on the other opponent … but if you don’t respect your opponent, you don’t respect the game. You’re going to be in trouble. We have a high deal of regard for Sioux City East as well as everyone else that we play.”