SIOUX CITY -- Earlier this season, the East High School volleyball team did everything it wanted to against North during a Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference match.
On Wednesday, the Stars (14-24) put up a much more competitive fight, but the Black Raiders (25-14) still advanced in a Class 5A-Region 1 match in four sets, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25 and 27-25.
“We had to earn every point,” East co-coach Janna Waters said. “If we didn’t, they were going to take it from us. We definitely needed to dig deep.”
Alex Radcliffe ended the match with back-to-back aces, allowing the Black Raiders to move onto the 5A-1 semifinal against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Bluffs.
Radcliffe was the server the Black Raiders needed at the right time.
Entering the match, Radcliffe was second to Chloe Kramer in aces with 39.
“I was just thinking, ‘I want to finish this,’” Radcliffe said. “I was just really excited to win.”
The Black Raiders led as much as 20-14 in the first set. The Stars brought the set back to a 23-21 deficit with a Madison Craighead kill and two straight East hitting errors.
Riley Donahue helped close out the opening set with back-to-back kills and North committed a hitting error.
In the second set, the Black Raiders clinched the set with a 5-2 run. Lineya Wells had three kills in that run and the Black Raiders forced the Stars to make a hitting error that closed out the set.
Stars coach Monica Chamberlain was interested to see if her team would step up in the third set.
“Win or lose tonight, I just wanted to end on a good note,” Chamberlain said. “I thought the girls played lights out and I thought the girls played hard from start to finish. That was one thing we struggled throughout the entire year … for once this season, we started and we finished.”
North went on a 4-1 run in the middle of the set that forced Waters and fellow co-coach Tunisia May to call time out. Following the timeout, Caitlyn Miller and Madison Craighead denied a Wells kill with an assisted block.
Miller then had two kills, and Kiara Tott had an ace that kept the Stars’ lead safe.
North and East traded points back-and-forth until the Stars scored three straight to force a fourth set.
There, Miller and Isabelle Hesse each had kills and Rylee Zediker closed the set with an ace.
“I thought we really played well, and played with a lot of energy,” Hesse said. “We found the energy to push, and it was really fun winning that third set.”
North nearly turned the fourth set into a fifth.
The Black Raiders led 23-20 late in the set, but North had just gotten consecutive kills from Olivia O’Brien, Tott and Craighead.
Then, the Stars tied the set when Craighead and Miller teamed up to fir a block, and the set was tied at 23-23.
“Their blocking and defense was a lot better tonight,” May said of North’s improvements.
Both teams traded points until North thought they took the lead on an East error.
That play was whistled dead, as the lead official called a four-hit violation on the play. Waters asked the official to talk the play over. After the discussion, the officials called for a replay of the point.
Then, Radcliffe put the back-to-back aces to finish off the match.
Donahue led the Black Raiders with 19 kills, and Wells had 15. Donahue also had a team-high 23 digs. Chloe Kramer added to her school record with 47 assists. Taylor Drent had one solo block and five assisted blocks.
May believed the Black Raiders needed a high-intensity match like this going into Tuesday’s contest with Lincoln.
“We have to finish the game hard,” May said. “That took some grit, and we’re going to move on with that grit.”
The top two hitters for North were Hesse with 12 kills and Craighead with nine. O’Brien had 36 assists and Hesse had 23 digs.