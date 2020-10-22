Sioux City East ready for first playoff game since 2015

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City East High School football team knew it was going to qualify for the playoffs before the season even began, but that didn't downplay the importance of the regular season for the Black Raiders.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa High School Athletic Association shortened the regular season from nine games to seven, allowing for a couple of extra rounds of the playoffs with everyone qualifying.
But the Black Raiders, who narrowly missed the 2019 playoffs, would've had a strong enough record to qualify for the postseason anyway. Even though the team knew it was in the postseason, the Black Raiders still went all out during the regular season and enter the 2020 playoffs with a 6-1 record.
Friday's Class 4A second-round home playoff game against Ankeny Centennial is the first postseason game for the Black Raiders since 2015.
"This has week has been a really good week of practice," East coach Brian Webb said. "We are just excited for the opportunity and we are playing a quality opponent. Ankeny Centennial (1-5) has only won one game but anytime we face a Des Moines suburb team, it always presents a different challenge. ... They are fundamentally sound and we have to be ready to go."
East ended the season on a high note. On Oct. 2, East avenged its only loss of the season as the Black Raiders held Fort Dodge to six points, 30 fewer than in the loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 4, in a 20-6 victory.
The next week, the Black Raider finished the regular season against 4A No. 9-ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. East built a three-score advantage but the Lynx took the lead in the second half. A Davares Whitaker kickoff return for a touchdown put the Black Raiders ahead again and East led the rest of the way for the 31-27 victory.
"Council Bluffs was a good opponent and their quarterback is really talented. We hadn't faced a quarterback that talented all year," Webb said. "That was a big win for us and a momentum boost for our players and gave them a lot of confidence. A lot of high school football is believing in what you are doing and that helped us continue that."
The Black Raiders didn't take the field after that win, though, as they received a first-round bye in the playoffs. But Webb was happy for that bye because it allowed the team to refresh and refocus before Friday's game against Ankeny Centennial.
"I would like to see a bye system implemented more moving forward," Webb said. "You play 14 games in a row if you make it to the championship. It would be good physically and mentally to have some downtime to decompress. The season becomes a grind. We had some kids banged up so it was beneficial for us to get healed up and psychologically take a day off.
"Come back, rally the top and our kids did a really good job of responding to that."
East goes into the playoffs having scored 30 or more points in all but two games this season, both of which were against Fort Dodge.
Quarterback Luke Longval has thrown for 1,319 yards and 16 touchdowns. Terrick Thompson has four touchdown receptions and 314 yards and Bennett Vanderloo has three touchdown receptions.
Kelynn Jacobsen, Whitaker, Kyler Peterson and Ethan Snieder have all caught two touchdowns.
Peterson leads the team with 495 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Taejon Jones has four rushing touchdowns.
The key for the Black Raider offense is limiting the turnovers and penalties. That's caused East to get in some lulls offensively throughout the season.
"We have to take care of the ball, limit turnovers and stay ahead of the sticks and put ourselves in a good position to make first downs to have a chance," Webb said.
The focus defensively for the Black Raiders has been to stop Ankeny Centennial's ground game. The Jaguars have ran it 166 times compared to 108 passes for starting quarterback J.J. Kohl, who has passed for only 604 yards and a touchdown. He's thrown four interceptions.
The Jaguars are only averaging 3.0 yards per carry. Trey Porter leads them with 383 yards rushing on 64 carries, a 6.0 yards per carry average.
Ankeny Centennial has only scored more than 10 points once this season, a 21-17 win over Ames on Sept. 25.
"We are focusing on a couple key players that have produced about 60 to 70 percent of the production," Webb said. "They've only thrown one touchdown so we need to fill the run gaps. I feel good in our secondary so limit the run game. Make the tackles and execute. I feel good with where we are at defensively. We can't give up the big plays and have to make them earn it."
The Black Raiders have a talented linebacker crew, led by senior Ethan Breyfogle, who has 57.5 tackles, the third-most in 4A. He also has seven tackles for a loss. Junior Taejon Jones has 44 tackles and senior Dom Bailey has 33 tackles, 10 for a loss.
"We didn't have Dom against Council Bluffs so he is back and Ethan is the mainstay of our defense and is a fantastic high school linebacker," Webb said. "He's the focus of our defense and has to have a good game. Taejon will stick his nose in there anytime as well.
"Special teams is going to play a big factor. Get in a close, competitive game and it's always a key factor. We've practiced hard on special teams and we have to execute and be fundamentally sound there."
