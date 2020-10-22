Sioux City East ready for first playoff game since 2015

The next week, the Black Raider finished the regular season against 4A No. 9-ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. East built a three-score advantage but the Lynx took the lead in the second half. A Davares Whitaker kickoff return for a touchdown put the Black Raiders ahead again and East led the rest of the way for the 31-27 victory.

"Council Bluffs was a good opponent and their quarterback is really talented. We hadn't faced a quarterback that talented all year," Webb said. "That was a big win for us and a momentum boost for our players and gave them a lot of confidence. A lot of high school football is believing in what you are doing and that helped us continue that."

The Black Raiders didn't take the field after that win, though, as they received a first-round bye in the playoffs. But Webb was happy for that bye because it allowed the team to refresh and refocus before Friday's game against Ankeny Centennial.

"I would like to see a bye system implemented more moving forward," Webb said. "You play 14 games in a row if you make it to the championship. It would be good physically and mentally to have some downtime to decompress. The season becomes a grind. We had some kids banged up so it was beneficial for us to get healed up and psychologically take a day off.