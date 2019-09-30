With a 4-1 start to the season and a decisive win to open district play, East is receiving votes in the Iowa Associated Press prep football poll.
East received three votes in Class 4A and are tied with Johnston as the first team receiving votes in 4A. Ankeny is in 10th with seven points.
The Class 3A poll remained exactly the same as last week with Sergeant Bluff-Luton staying in eighth place with a 4-1 record.
In 2A, OABCIG, which is 5-0, stays in eighth place. Sioux Center is receiving votes and has two points.
For the fifth straight week, West Sioux is the top team receiving votes in Class 1A. The Falcons, who are 5-0, is receiving 10 of the 11 first-place votes and has 108 points, well head of Dike-New Hartford's 92 points. Van Meter is receiving the other first-place vote. West Lyon, 5-0, stays at fifth and Western Christian, 5-0, stays at eighth.
In Class A, Westwood, which is 5-0, fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after a close victory against Logan-Magnolia. South O'Brien, 5-0, moved up two spots to No. 8. Lawton-Bronson is the third team receiving votes and has five points and Woodbury Central is right behind the Eagles with two points.
Remsen St. Mary's continues to receive a first-place vote in 8-man and is in second place in the poll with an 8-0 record. Don Bosco is receiving the other 10 first-place votes and has the top spot. Harris-Lake Park, 5-0, moved up one spot to No. 8. Newell-Fonda is the second team receiving votes and has three points.