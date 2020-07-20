Sioux City East rolls into substate final

SIOUX CITY -- East played about as well-rounded as it possibly could in a Class 4A substate baseball game Monday.
The fifth-ranked Black Raiders breezed to a 10-0 victory over a 13-win Fort Dodge team in five innings at East High, getting production from its entire lineup as well as a pitching gem from Alec Patino.
Patino, a senior, limited the Dodgers to just one hit and East advanced to a substate final Wednesday at top-ranked Johnston.
The Black Raiders also had their offense clicking, collecting nine hits in the run-rule shortened contest.
“If we were at the pony show we’d have to say we hit the trifecta,” cracked East High Coach Kevin Dicus. “Good pitching, barrelled up baseballs and a great defensive game.
“The kids came ready to play and we challenged them to be ready to play. Pat (Patino) had a little fire in his belly today.”
Known more for his hitting prowess, Patino hasn’t had the best of luck on the mound this season. He came into the game with a 2-3 record and 5.25 ERA but had a history against Fort Dodge.
He pitched a two-hitter against the Dodgers last season in a 7-2 East win and after struggling in the first inning of this one, was at the top of his game.
“My arm felt good when I was warming up,” Patino said. “My approach was to get first strike and work from there and obviously I was throwing a lot of first pitch strikes.”
Patino threw 62 pitches, allowing just a pinch-hit single to Nelson Cone to lead off the fifth inning. Of those, 27 came in the first inning.
He walked Nick Bice with one out before hitting Jace Ulrich but got the third out on a ground ball. After that, Patino retired nine in a row before Cone’s line drive single to left field.
Patino finished with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsmen.
“He hasn’t been throwing well of late so that’s why we didn’t start him on Friday (against West),” Dicus said. “I was hoping that the little bit of extra rest maybe helped him. He’s a good guy to have on the bump. We just felt like we had a plan for Friday and if we were fortunate enough to get to today we had a plan. We got another day of life so we’re going to put a plan together and go see what we can do against Johnston.”
East (18-5) wasted no time going to work against Fort Dodge starter Dylan Zimmerman, scoring four times in its first at-bat.
Cam Riemer led off with a bloop single and Patino -- leading the team with a .394 average -- singled sharply to center.
After Kaden Schossow was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Terrick Thompson hit a sinking liner to left that the Fort Dodge fielder dove for but missed. The ball rolled all the way to the fence and Thompson wound up at third with a three-run triple. He scored on an error by the second baseman.
Schossow was plunked again to start the East third and Zimmeran also hit Carter Junge -- two of four batters Zimmerman hit -- before Chayce Patterson singled home Schossow.
Junge scored on a base hit to right by Vanderloo and Patterson made it 7-0 by racing home on a wild pitch.
The Black Raiders put the game over the 10-run rule limit with three more in the fourth.
Cael Boever walked and Schossow singled, the runners then advancing on a wild pitch. Thompson hit a ground ball to second base and the second baseman threw home to try and get Schossow at the plate, but it was wild.
Junge reached on an infield single that caromed off the third base bag, while Patterson followed with his second RBI single.
“It was really nice to see the kids barrel up balls up and down the lineup,” Dicus said. “My hats off, our kids really came to play.”
Seven of the nine players in the East lineup hit safely, including Patterson and Vanderloo with two apiece.
It will be a tall order for East, but the winner of Wednesday’s game at Johnston earns a berth in the state tournament.
“There’s no bigger prize than to go to Principal (Park),” Dicus said. “I don’t think we’re shell-shocked anymore and hopefully we’ll be able to go down there and compete.
“We’ll put a plan together, go down there and sling rocks and see if we can take Goliath out.”
