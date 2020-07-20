Sioux City East rolls into substate final

Patino threw 62 pitches, allowing just a pinch-hit single to Nelson Cone to lead off the fifth inning. Of those, 27 came in the first inning.

He walked Nick Bice with one out before hitting Jace Ulrich but got the third out on a ground ball. After that, Patino retired nine in a row before Cone’s line drive single to left field.

Patino finished with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsmen.

“He hasn’t been throwing well of late so that’s why we didn’t start him on Friday (against West),” Dicus said. “I was hoping that the little bit of extra rest maybe helped him. He’s a good guy to have on the bump. We just felt like we had a plan for Friday and if we were fortunate enough to get to today we had a plan. We got another day of life so we’re going to put a plan together and go see what we can do against Johnston.”

East (18-5) wasted no time going to work against Fort Dodge starter Dylan Zimmerman, scoring four times in its first at-bat.

Cam Riemer led off with a bloop single and Patino -- leading the team with a .394 average -- singled sharply to center.