The list of state track and field qualifiers for both the boys and girls were released on Saturday. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified and there are also wild card entries based on times, heights and distances in the events.
East's Ardell Inlay is the No. 4 seed going into the boys 100 dash after winning the event at the district track meet in Council Bluffs on Friday. He crossed the finish line in 10.94 seconds. Bettendorf's Darien Porter has the top seed after running a 10.68 on Friday.
West's Holly Duax earned a top-three seed in the girls 100 dash after she finished second in the event. She earned the No. 3 seed with a season-best time of 12.07.
Duax then finished with a season-best time in the 200 in 24.92. She finished second in the event on Friday and has the No. 2 seed at the state meet. It was a season-best time by .2 of a second. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's Darby Thomas won the event Friday to get the top seed with a time of 24.86, the fastest time in the 200 in the state this season. East's Lineya Wells also qualified in the 200 with a time of 26.33, a season-best time for her.
Wells won the 400 on Friday in 58.90.
Inlay is also the No. 4 seed in the 200 dash after winning the race in 22.04. East's Gabe Wagner also qualified in the 200 with a time of 22.92.
Inlay and Wagner were part of the 4x100 relay that won the event on Friday and earned a top-three seed. Ray Ray Douglas and Kayden Jones rounded out the relay for East which finished with a No. 3 seed with a season-best time of 42.55. Des Moines East ran a season-best time by .8 to earn the top seed at 42.16.
That same relay group from East earned the No. 2 seed in the 4x200 with a season-best time in 1:29.21, which was the top mark from Friday's district race.
Jones, Wagner and Douglas teamed with Ethan Breyfogle to run a season-best time by a little more than a second, 1:36.82, and that earned the East sprint medley team the final spot in the event at state.
North's Jaysen Bouwers earned a top-five seed in the boys 3,200-meter run as a wild card. Bouwers finished third on Friday in a season-best time of 9:39.36 for the No. 5 seed.
Two girls from North and one from East earned wild-card spots in the discus. North's Hailey Hoogers threw 112-feet, 6-inches to finish in sixth place and teammate Caitlyn Miller tossed a season-best 110-1 to finish in seventh. East's Ali Palmersheim finished in eighth place with a toss of 108-6.
Two girls from East earned wild card entries into the 800. Kaia Downs finished in third place with a time of 2:20.50. Teammate Alex Radcliffe ran a season-best time of 2:23.32 to finish in fourth.
Downs finished in second place in the 1,500 in 4:56.86.
East also has two wild-card entries in the girls high jump. Kyley Vondrak cleared 5-1 for the first time this season to finish in third place. Kirstin Sykes finished in fifth after clearing 5-0.
The East and West girls both qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay. East's team of Nya Lul, Brylee Hempey, Laken Gardner and Vondrak finished in second place with a season-best time of 1:09.84. West's team of Makayla Mozak, Madison Bruge, Yuriczi Montes and Akia Simpson ran a season-best of more than a second in 1:12.25 to earn a wild card selection in the event. They finished in third place on Friday.
West and East also both qualified in the 4x100. Duax and Mozak, Braedyn Downs and Lily Juhnke earned a wild card after a third-place finish on Friday. The team ran a season-best time of 50.10. East finished in fourth place as Wells and Gardner ran with Myerra Parker and Allyson Smith as they ran a season-best time in 50.16.
Parker, Smith and Gardner teamed with Kilie Junck to earn a wild-card spot in the 4x200 relay with a third-place finish in 1:48.83.
North and East both qualified as wild cards in the girls 4x400 relay. North's team of Hailee Enoch, Mia Norton, Nicole Zuehl and Michelle Sanchez ran a season-best time of 4:14.57 to finish in fourth place. East's team of Radcliffe, Downs, Smith and Karlee Phillips finished in fifth place in 4:15.41.
East and North also both qualified in the girls 4x800 relay as wild cards. Radcliffe, Phillips, Downs and Katie Lammers finished in third in 9:54.28. Zuehl teamed with Lillian Garay, Brenda Phillips and Monica Olson to finish in fourth with a season-best time of 10:07.90.
Wells, Smith, Parker and Megan Callahan finished in third place in the sprint medley to earn a wild card with a time of 1:53.11.
East's Blake Wiederhold finished second place in the boys shot put on Friday with a season-best toss of 52-8.
West's Hope Wagner qualified as a wild card in the girls shot put with a third-place finish with a toss of 37-1.
North's Cale Connor ran a season-best time in the boys 110 hurdles in 15.24 to finish in second place.
North's Luke Benson finished the boys 800 in a time of 2:02.38, a season-best time for the senior and it was good enough to earn him a wild-card entry in the 800 at state.