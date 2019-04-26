DES MOINES, Iowa -- East senior Ardell Inlay leaned forward at the right thousandth of a second.
Inlay won the 100-meter dash Friday at the Drake Relays -- which is his first Drake title -- with a time of 10.878 seconds. He edged Urbandale junior Harrison Waylee by .002 seconds.
Inlay was stride-for-stride with Waylee and Ames’ Bernard Bell Jr. for the majority of the race until Waylee seemed to break free for a handful of meters.
Inlay didn’t let Waylee free for long, as the two were even before Inlay leaned forward to take the white flag.
“I knew it was super close and down to me and Harrison,” Inlay said. “It was right there. I saw my name on the board and it felt great.”
Inlay admitted he didn’t think he had gotten the edge when it happened. The race on Friday wasn’t the first time Inlay was in a close call.
Bell beat Inlay by two-tenths of a second on the same Drake Stadium straightaway at the 2018 Class 4A 100-meter dash.
Inlay was determined not to be on the wrong side of a small margin of time in his final 100-meter performance in East gear at the Drake Relays.
Leaning into the finish line is important, and Inlay believes that movement is a big difference in his victory.
“I think it comes down to muscle memory, and it comes down to hundredths, even thousandths,” Inlay said. “The lean means a lot more than people think.”
Inlay, however, did not lead the pack after the preliminary round.
The East senior had the third-fastest time in the 32-runner field. Bell and Waylee had faster preliminary times with Bell leading at 10.67 seconds.
Not leading after the first round didn’t phase Inlay. There’s not much that does bother the newly-crowned sprinter.
For example, Inlay has had the fastest 100 time in the state 10.74 for the majority of the season. That changed on Tuesday.
Spirit Lake’s Joe Stein took that honor on Tuesday, as he ran a 10.68 at Estherville.
Inlay doesn’t look at the rankings on QuikStats like some other athletes do. He focuses on himself and the next race ahead of him.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re the best in the state or the worst in the state -- you just go out and run your race and see what happens,” Inlay said. “To me, first, second third, it’s all just a number on QuikStats. It all comes down to that race. When you’re on the line in the blocks, it’s just you, your lane and the clock.”
Make no mistake, though -- this No. 1 finish “means everything” to Inlay.
“It feels amazing. This is everything I ever wanted,” Inlay said. “I always wanted to be a Drake champion. To do it feels amazing, especially my senior year.”
So, how did Inlay celebrate on Friday night? He re-watched the championship race to see if he could find a flaw in his race.
“I’m going right to my hotel room and watching film,” Inlay said. “I’m definitely breaking it down. It always could be better. No one’s perfect. Even when you feel it’s perfect, there’s always something you can find.”
Inlay will now prepare to be a conference champion Thursday when the Missouri Valley Athletic Conference schools meet up for the conference meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
SB-L’s Jorma Schwedler finished fifth overall in the 100 with a time of 11.13 after earning the eighth and final spot in the prelims earlier Friday.
West freshman Holly Duax was third in the girls 100 dash at 12.24 behind Waterloo East senior Kerris Roberts (11.82) and C.B. Lincoln's Darby Thomas (12.16).
Duax was also third in the first round, as she ran a 12.16, edging Thomas in the first round.
Duax had a strong finish that allowed her to edge Ankeny sophomore Mytika Mayberry by .03 seconds.
“It was a really big deal,” Duax said of running for the first time at Drake Stadium. “There were a lot more people than I thought there would be. I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous than I actually was.”
Vander Waal sets PR
In the morning session, Sioux Center sophomore Jacie Vander Waal set a personal best in the high jump. She cleared the 5-foot-4 bar, which gave her a fourth-place finish on Friday.
Vander Waal has been focusing on her arch, and it paid off. She admits it hasn’t worked too well this season, but found a way.
“I just sit over the back pretty flat,” Vander Waal said. “I’ve been driving my hand and getting my head back. I was in a little bit of disbelief. It’s huge. My goal here was just to get over the opening height, but getting a PR is even better.”
Vander Waal has some tendonitis in her right knee, the one she jumps off. She knows she has to work through it if she wants to return to Des Moines in a few weeks.
Schwedler earns runner-up, Jochum gets 4th
Schwedler earns runner-up, Jochum gets 4th
Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Jorma Schwedler admitted he had not been pushed that hard all season.
Schwedler finished in second in the inaugural 400-meter dash with a time of 48.39 seconds behind Bettendorf’s Darien Porter. Porter’s winning time was 47.94.
Schwedler finished strong in the final 100 meters and challenged Porter as much as possible.
As Schwedler entered the media room, he looked as if he went 10 rounds with a championship boxer. His breath was short, but he let out a smile.
Schwedler was happy with the effort and the result.
“It was still really fun to run with a really good heat,” Schwedler said. “I’ve been waiting on guys to push me like that.”
After Schwedler gave himself a few minutes to collect himself, he was better able to reflect on what a runner-up finish at the Drake Relays meant.
“I needed it to get to the time I got,” Schwedler said. “Being able to run with those guys is an honor. It’s the top-eight 400 runners in the state of Iowa high school. We all pushed each other.”
Perhaps running against good Siouxland competition helps. As a member of the MRAC, SB-L goes against other Class 4A runners, such as Inlay, who has the second-best time in the MRAC behind Schwedler.
“It gives me ideas of where I need to be at,” Schwedler said. “It shows me how much harder I have to work.”
Schwedler improved his season-best time to six-tenths of a second.
In the first girls 400 race, Bishop Heelan’s Madison Jochum was fourth with a 57.39. Davenport Assumption’s Carly King has led the state with the No. 1 time all season and backed that up with a 56.55 winning time.