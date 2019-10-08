SIOUX CITY -- Drake Anderson has a simple motto, one that he took from a friend.
"As my best friend Ethan (Spier) always says, zero expectations for the day," Anderson said. "So I didn't have any expectations for the day and it wound up in my favor."
While Anderson didn't have any expectations for the day at the boys district golf meet at Whispering Creek, he golfed like he did. Anderson, East's No. 2 golfer, was able to limit the number of double bogeys he had to just one on a day where the wind was 30 to 35 miles per hour.
That placed Anderson in seventh as an individual at the district meet. Waukee, Ankeny Centennial all qualified for state as a team based on Tuesday's results, leaving Ankeny's Corbin Walker and Anderson as the top-two individuals remaining that were on state-qualifying teams.
That meant Anderson earned an individual spot at the state meet this weekend after he finished the day with an 82, only three strokes behind Walker, who was the individual medalist.
"I had a few long putts drop for me and I had a few lucky breaks for me," Anderson said. "Everything was going in my favor today. My last three tournaments I've played pretty solid and today I felt like I was performing at my best. My ball-striking was the best it's been all year. I had a good feeling about today so I didn't want to be cocky."
It's the first trip to state for Anderson, which is Friday and Saturday at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.
East coach Brian Drent said Anderson's game has come a long way in the past few weeks.
"Drake's a multi-sport guy. He plays baseball a lot in the summertime, plays hockey here going into the winter and does a lot in the fall. So it's honestly taken him a little bit to get in a swing groove," Drent said. "He's played at a really high level here the last couple of weeks. I am really happy with how he played today.
"I thought the way he was hitting balls today warming up, I thought he had a chance because it looked like his game was right again. I am really happy for him."
As a team, the Black Raiders fell just a bit short. East finished the day with a 348 to tie with Ankeny for fourth. Waukee easily won the team title with a 324. Dowling was second with a 345 and Ankeny Centennial finished with a 347.
The top three teams qualify for state and East was one stroke away from tying with Centennial, two strokes off from finishing third to go to state.
"That's going to eat me up for awhile. I hope our guys, who gave a great effort today, understand the value of every stroke you put on the ball," Drent said. "I am sure our guys are going to go home and think of a million ways to save two strokes. It's just a lesson learned.
"I am really happy with them. I thought our guys had a really good round in them and in tough conditions today, I am happy with how they ended the season but wish we still could've been playing at the end of the week."
Spier finished in a tie for ninth place with an 84 and Noah Dickman tied for 17th with an 87. Cole Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 95. Gavin Cote and Aden Gomez each had a 98.
Just a few days ago, Heelan won the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference title with its best score of the season - a 309. But the Crusaders finished behind East on Tuesday and came in fifth place with a 356.
"Tough, tough, tough conditions. If you hit a high ball flight in these 30 to 35 mile per hour winds, it was going to get you in some trouble," Heelan coach Andy Foster said. "Tough competitors out here. Drake Anderson, I tip my hat to him. He found a way to stay steady and finish right where he needs to be to make it.
"I love my guys, great crew to be around, just fell short."
Jackson Thompson led Heelan with an 84 and finished in a tie for ninth place. Joe Adams tied for 17th with an 87. Ethan Mathison shot a 92 and Drew Determan shot a 93 to round out the scoring. Zach Uhl shot a 99 and Brett Sitzman had a 101.
Le Mars finished in seventh with a 365. Trey Whidden shot an 88 and Cam Daggett had an 89.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton tied for eighth with a 377. Schuyler Warren tied for 13th with an 86.
North finished in 10th place with a 380. A.J. Johnson shot an 87 and tied for 17th.
West was led by Nathan Patterson with a 98.