SIOUX CITY — Kaia Downs looks up to Bishop Heelan High School senior Amber Aesoph in two similar ways.
Downs, an East sophomore, enjoys the competition that the two bring to one another every time she and Aesoph step on a cross country course.
Downs also believes that the Crusaders senior can help her qualify for the state tournament and vice versa.
Both girls are ranked in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason cross country poll. Downs is seeded 11th in the Class 4A girls rankings while Aesoph is ranked ninth in Class 3A. Both are surefire candidates to lead the race in the Missouri Valley Activities Conference.
The two finished first and second last year with Aesoph taking the title in 19 minutes, 35 seconds. Downs finished 51 seconds behind.
Then at the state meet, Aesoph finished in seventh (19:27) to lead a senior-laden Heelan squad. In the Class 4A meet last season at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge, Downs was 12th at 19:08.
“I think it’s a blessing that Amber and I have each other,” Downs said. “In middle school, we were two grades apart, so we never raced against each other. She ran by herself and she won a lot of meets, and I ran by myself, and I won a lot of meets.
“Now that we’re running in high school together, we’re pushing each other to go faster as time goes on,” Downs added. “When we go to conference, districts and state, we can perform better.”
Downs admits there is a rivalry between the two, but it’s a friendly one more than it is fierce.
The two also have different styles of running.
Downs runs a steady pace in the middle of the race while Aesoph likes to up the ante near the halfway point.
No matter what style the two ladies run this fall, they’re sure to make the competition fun in the Siouxland area.
In Downs’ case, the big key for her is to stay healthy. She knows she can run harder than her freshman year.
She also knows she is the leader and isn’t afraid this time around to control the pace.
Downs was afraid last season that her Black Raiders teammates wouldn’t like the idea of a freshman leading the pace. Once that concern washed away, Downs felt more and more comfortable taking charge.
“This season, back in June, I got out to a faster pace and I knew that my teammates would be supportive of that,” Downs said.
Downs is also eager to see what her teammates can do behind her, especially senior Karlee Phillips.
When Downs mentioned Phillips last week before practice, an instant smile grew on Downs’ face. Downs believes Phillips has cut down her time 30-45 seconds from last year.
“If our whole team doesn’t make it to state this year, I think Karlee could make it individually,” Downs said.
East coach Nick Gaul believes the Black Raiders can have four or five ladies run 20 minutes or faster.
“Realistically, I think that's where we can be and we're just trying to get them to buy into that belief,” Gaul said. “I think they're turning the corner on that. And they know it. We're not going to run that fast Thursday (in North Sioux City) obviously, but at the end of the year, that's kind of what we're gaining for. And we're starting to buy-in. We've done a lot of good workouts and converted those and this is where you're at. And I think the belief system, they're really buying in and really jelling together as a team and want to work together and ultimate goals to get them down to state this year.”
Aesoph, meanwhile, hasn’t fully accepted that she’s a senior now, even though her first event as a senior will be Thursday at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in North Sioux City.
Aesoph isn’t used to be the one looked up to -- there’s usually a Crusaders teammate who Aesoph could turn to for leadership.
Not this time. This time, she’s a senior.
“It’s weird not having all those upperclassmen above me pushing me,” Aesoph said. “I had always looked up to and gone along with the younger girls. Now I realize the other girls are looking up to me and the other older runners how hard they’re going to try. I hope that we can be at our best in October.”
In terms of her expectations, Aesoph wants to be in the lower-19s early in the season, but she didn’t set a certain timetable on when she wants to be below the 19-minute mark.
“Just from meet to meet, I hope that I improve,” she said. “I have high expectations, too, and I want to improve from last year.”
The Crusaders are ranked sixth as a team in the preseason Class 3A IATC rankings with Dubuque Wahlert being No. 1 and in western Iowa, Glenwood owns the No. 4 spot. Atlantic is seventh while Harlan is eighth and Spencer is 15th.
The freshman program in the MRAC, Le Mars, is ranked 20th.
Heelan returns Mia Conley and Emma Christensen. Conley was the seventh-place finisher last season in the conference meet as a freshman, finishing in 21:21.
Emma Hutchinson and senior Brenna Joyce also return as top-20 MRAC finishers from last season. Joyce was a state qualifier.
Heelan junior Grace Mahaney is also out for cross country for the first time in her career, and she’ll be in the Crusaders’ starting lineup.
Crusaders coach Todd Roerig believes his team can pack together and rack up much-needed points in order for the Crusaders to win at conference, district and possibly at state.
“It’s going to be pretty fluid between (Nos.) 2 through 7,” Roerig said. “I mean, a lot of things can happen between now and the end of October. A lot of time can be cut out, and depending on the course. You see people run a minute slower one week to next.
“They're high school kids, so they've got a lot of other stuff going on,” Roerig said. “If they're at their best that day, anything can happen. Do I think we're going to make it to state as a team? I hope so. For the girl's sake I hope so, but I'm not going to dwell on it.”
NORTH: Stars junior Lilian Garay returns for her junior season after getting 89th at state last season. Garay finished in 23rd place at Tuesday’s season-opening meet at Ankeny Centennial (20:43).
WEST: The Wolverines’ leading returner is junior Madison Evans, who placed 50th last October in the Lewis Central state-qualifying meet.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON: Chloe Black returns to the team as a senior along with teammate Leila Laureano. Laureano and Black finished back-to-back (30th and 31st) at the Class 3A state-qualifying meet in Spencer.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN: Senior Kindi Etherington finished in 91st at last year’s state meet.
DAKOTA VALLEY: Eighth-grader Claire Kilcullen led Dakota Valley in the regional championship meet last year, coming in at 21:54.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The South Sioux girls will try to find a new lead runner this season. The Cardinals did have a state qualifier last season, Sadie Rocha, but she was a senior.