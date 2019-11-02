FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Kaia Downs finished her season the same way she started it: Strong.
The East High School sophomore finished in sixth place Saturday at the Class 4A Iowa high school cross country meet with a time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds.
Downs stayed with the lead pack during the first mile or so, then Ames senior Camille Jackson broke away with a winning time of 17:23 in the 5,000-meter race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
Downs edged Dubuque Senior senior Claire Edmondson by nine-tenths of a second, and scored four points for the Black Raiders.
“I’m so proud of myself, that's what I’ve been working toward all season,” Downs said. “I’m happy that I proved myself and my coach right.”
Downs wanted to prove that she could stay with the runners from the eastern side of the state, and that was one of her goals dating back to the beginning of the season.
It’s not that Downs didn’t enjoy running against familiar competition but she was eager to see how she could fare against competition from the Johnstons, Linn-Mars and Waukees.
“On our side of the state, we don’t have as much good competition,” Downs said. “I made sure I pushed myself.”
Downs walked the course before the 11 a.m. start and that helped her pick out the hard spots of the course.
“I made sure where to push where maybe other people wouldn’t be,” Downs said. “Today, I knew I had to get the job done or I would be disappointing myself.”
Downs aimed for a top-5 finish but was one place short of that spot. However, she finished in the top-10, so it was an improvement.
“She got a great time and we knew (the field) would be tough,” East co-coach Nick Gaul said.
After the race, she immediately stood at the finish line waiting for her Black Raiders teammates to join her in the congregating area.
The second East runner to finish the race was senior Karlee Philips in 57th place with a time of 19:56.
“She had one heck of a last meet,” Gaul said. “That’s a good way to go out. She got under-20 at the state meet and that’s not an easy state meet. She has a bright future wherever she decides to go.”
When Philips crossed the finish line, Downs immediately gave her a hug, then admitted that she got misty-eyed thinking about how Philips won’t be her cross country teammate anymore.
“Karlee is leaving, and I’m so emotional because I love her so much,” Downs said. “She’s exceeded everyone’s expectations, and she did it all for herself to make sure that she had the best senior year she could have.”
Katie Lammers finished third among the East group in 75th, with a time of 20:14. Sydney Helt finished in 95 in 20:34.30 and Mariah Morrow and Karlie Stoos finished back-to-back of each other in 120th and 121st, respectively. Morrow had a time of 22:29.80 and Stoos finished in 22:29.80. Lydia Heald finished in 126 in 23:28.20.
The Black Raiders finished in 13th place in the team standings with 279 team points. Johnston won the team title with 56 points, ahead of Dubuque Senior’s 88.
The North Stars had two runners in the Class 4A race, too. Lily Garay finished 64th (20:04) and Elizabeth Jordan 76th (20:15).