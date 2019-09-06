SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- East's Kaia Downs had a strong showing at the Augustana Twilight Cross Country meet on Friday. Downs finished in third place overall. North's Jaysen Bouwers had just as strong of a performance in the boys race as he finished in second place.
In the boys race, Sioux City North finished in fifth place.
The Fremont girls won the meet with 87 points. Sioux City East finished in 11th with 241 points, Beresford finished in 15th, Bishop Heelan was 16th and Sioux City North was 17th. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon was 25th.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Alea Hardie won the individual title in 17:50.57 and Downs crossed the line in third in 18:24.37, a personal best. Senior Karlee Phillips finished in 33rd in 19:33.90. Sydney Helt finished in 20:09.75 and Katie Lammers finished in 20:43.44. Emma Steele crossed in 21:20.09 and Olivia Barnes finished in 22:09.73.
Anna Atwood led Beresford with a time of 20:37.39 and Laura Bogue finished in 21:14.73.
Jada Newberg led Heelan with a time of 21:02.70. Brenna Joyce finished in 21:24.82 with teammate Grace Mahaney right behind her in 21:26.05. Mia Conley finished in 21:43.71 and Emma Hutchinson crossed in 21:57.90. Taylor Jochum ahd a time of 23:35.76.
Isobel Feiges led North with a time of 20:22.83. Elizabeth Jordan crossed in 21:35.39 and Nicole Zuehl wasn't far behind in 21:39.50 and Mia Norton was close by in 21:51.43. Victoria Schneiders finished in 21:58.67 and Christina Ly had a time of 22:44.03.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won the boys race with 97 points. North was fifth with 139 points. East was 21st and George-Little Rock/Central Lyon was 23rd.
Lincoln's Andrew Lauer won the boys race in 15:18.29. North's Bouwers crossed the line not too long after in 15:26.72.
North's Will Lohr had a top-20 finish as he crossed in 16th place in 16:28.50. Beshanena Gutema was 41st in 16:55.29 and Gabe Nash was right behind him in 16:57.13. Yemane Kifle added a 50th place finish in 17:00.40. Colin Greenwell crossed in 17:09.23 and Ahmed Dido had a time of 17:22.00.
Dylan Nation led East with a 51st-place finish in 17:01.68. Ethan Burge finished in 18:18.32 and Brenden Andre had a time of 18:52.39. Ryan Campbell had a time of 19:14.33 and Craig Harris crossed in 19:16.58. Juan Fuentes ran a time of 19:45.29.