FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Madi Van Dyke launched a two-run home run and East went on to defeat Bishop Heelan 6-4 in prep softball action at the Fort Dodge Tournament Saturday.
Evia Larson and Chloe Kramer also had doubles for the Black Raiders (11-9). East ended up the the weekend 1-2 after dropping games to Ankeny (10-7) and Harlan (9-1) Friday.
Kyla Michalak had three hits while Kenley Meis and Kiana Fjeldheim added two hits apiece for the Crusaders, who also dropped games to Cedar Rapids Kennedt (6-1) and Winterset (8-2) Friday.