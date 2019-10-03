SIOUX CITY — East head coach Brian Webb thought the Black Raiders needed a fast start on Thursday against North.
On the first play of the game, East quarterback Kaige Kellen went deep and hit Gabe Wagner in stride for a 59-yard touchdown.
Webb got his fast start and the Black Raiders never slowed down.
By the end of the first quarter, East had 21 points and the Black Raiders went into halftime with a 48-0 lead against North.
East went on to score 62 straight points and won the game 62-14.
Ever since losing its first game of the season to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in week three, the Black Raiders have won their next three games by a combined score of 150-34.
“It was really critical that we came out and had a fast start,” Webb said. “We have a lot of things to work on still. I thought everybody played hard for all four quarters. We got a lot of kids some playing time which is really beneficial.
“We did a lot of good things and our tailbacks were really good and our offensive line was really good tonight. We just have to keep the momentum going.”
East improved to 5-1 on the season and is 2-0 in the district.
North, which is 1-5 and 0-2 in the district, is trending in the opposite direction. After beating West in week three, the Stars have been outscored 187-47.
“We just have to get better at playing football,” North coach Mitch Mohr said. “It’s all over the board. There’s just a lot of things to fix right now. Defensively, tackling, we have to change things in the weight room.
“From every football aspect, things need to change.”
East opened the game with the 59-yard strike and then on the next possession, Kellen scrambled around before firing a pass to Wagner and he found the end zone on a 26-yard score.
Kellen finished 7-of-13 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He added 90 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He took over the starting quarterback duties two weeks ago when Casey Blake suffered an injury.
“Kaige had been taking quarterback reps kind of all summer and kind of in the fall, so he’s a capable quarterback,” Webb said. “He has a different dimension to what we do. He is really a running back that is playing quarterback. He can scramble well.
“He’s confident in what he does and we put a game plan together that he is confident with.”
East made it 21-0 in the first quarter on Kyler Peterson’s six-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the period.
Wagner’s third touchdown on the game came right away in the second quarter on the defensive side of the ball when he picked off a pass and went 35 yards for the score.
“That’s Gabe at his highest level,” Webb said. “He didn’t have a good game a couple of games ago but he did a lot of good things for us tonight.”
East forced another three-and-out and after a 15-yard run by Dylan Harper, Kellen rolled out to his right and raced down the right sideline for a 49-yard score for a 35-0 Black Raider lead in the second quarter.
On East’s next possession, Kellen hit Bennett Vanderloo for a 28-yard pass to the North 18-yard line. Peterson then broke a few tackles and scored on the next play for a 42-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first half.
The Black Raiders added one more score before the half when Kellen scored on a five-yard quarterback draw for a 48-0 lead.
On East’s first play of the second half, Taejon Jones got a nice hole up the middle and broke free for a 70-yard touchdown to go up 55-0.
DaVante Simmons scored on a three-yard run to put East up 62-0 early in the fourth quarter.
North got on the board when Brady Wavrunek broke free for a 42-yard run. He was brought down at the five-yard line. He scored on the next play to make it 62-7.
The Stars added another score when Gavin Hauge hit Dante Hansen on a short route and he turned it into a 34-yard touchdown to make it 62-14.
Now East turns its attention to West Des Moines Dowling Catholic next week as the six-time Class 4A state champions come to Olsen Stadium to take on the Black Raiders.
“I told the guys, there are two ways to think about it,” Webb said. “Number one, not show up to practice next week or number two, it’s an opportunity. We have nothing to lose. Coach (Tom) Wilson is a friend of mine. It’s a fantastic program and we will see where we stand.
“It’s just an opportunity for our guys and I hope they are ready to go next week and have an incredible amount of attention to detail.”