Sioux City East's Kaige Kellen tries to pick up a ball intended for Sioux City North's Evan Helvig during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Cass Camarigg celebrates a defensive play against Sioux City North during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
East went on to score 62 straight points and won the game 62-14.
Since losing its first game of the season to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in week three, the Black Raiders have won their next three by a combined score of 150-34.
“It was really critical that we came out and had a fast start,” Webb said. “We have a lot of things to work on still. I thought everybody played hard for all four quarters. We got a lot of kids some playing time which is really beneficial.
“We did a lot of good things and our tailbacks were really good and our offensive line was really good tonight. We just have to keep the momentum going.”
East improved to 5-1 on the season and is 2-0 in the district.
North, which is 1-5 and 0-2 in the district, is trending in the opposite direction. After beating West in week three, the Stars have been outscored 187-47.
“We just have to get better at playing football,” North coach Mitch Mohr said. “It’s all over the board. There’s just a lot of things to fix right now. Defensively, tackling, we have to change things in the weight room.
Sioux City East's Kaige Kellen, left, and Colby East rush to grab a fumble by Bishop Heelan during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones makes a touchdown catch against Bishop Heelan's R.J. Breen during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown against Bishop Heelan during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East High School students cheer for their team before the football season opener against Bishop Heelan at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City on Friday. For more coverage of the first big night of high school football in Siouxland, visit the Journal's Sports section in print and at siouxcityjournal.com.
“From every football aspect, things need to change.”
East opened the game with the 59-yard strike and then on the next possession, Kellen scrambled around before firing a pass to Wagner and he found the end zone on a 26-yard score.
Kellen finished 7-of-13 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He added 90 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He took over the starting quarterback duties two weeks ago when Casey Blake suffered an injury.
“Kaige had been taking quarterback reps kind of all summer and kind of in the fall, so he’s a capable quarterback,” Webb said. “He has a different dimension to what we do. He is really a running back that is playing quarterback. He can scramble well.
“He’s confident in what he does and we put a game plan together that he is confident with.”
East made it 21-0 in the first quarter on Kyler Peterson’s six-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the period.
Sioux City East's Kaige Kellen, left, and Colby East rush to grab a fumble by Bishop Heelan during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones makes a touchdown catch against Bishop Heelan's R.J. Breen during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown against Bishop Heelan during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East High School students cheer for their team before the football season opener against Bishop Heelan at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City on Friday. For more coverage of the first big night of high school football in Siouxland, visit the Journal's Sports section in print and at siouxcityjournal.com.
East forced another three-and-out and after a 15-yard run by Dylan Harper, Kellen rolled out to his right and raced down the right sideline for a 49-yard score for a 35-0 Black Raider lead in the second quarter.
On East’s next possession, Kellen hit Bennett Vanderloo for a 28-yard pass to the North 18-yard line. Peterson then broke a few tackles and scored on the next play for a 42-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first half.
The Black Raiders added one more score before the half when Kellen scored on a five-yard quarterback draw for a 48-0 lead.
On East’s first play of the second half, Taejon Jones got a nice hole up the middle and broke free for a 70-yard touchdown to go up 55-0.
DaVante Simmons scored on a three-yard run to put East up 62-0 early in the fourth quarter.
North got on the board when Brady Wavrunek broke free for a 42-yard run. He was brought down at the five-yard line. He scored on the next play to make it 62-7.
The Stars added another score when Gavin Hauge hit Dante Hansen on a short route and he turned it into a 34-yard touchdown to make it 62-14.
Now East turns its attention to West Des Moines Dowling Catholic next week as the six-time Class 4A state champions come to Olsen Stadium to take on the Black Raiders.
“I told the guys, there are two ways to think about it,” Webb said. “Number one, not show up to practice next week or number two, it’s an opportunity. We have nothing to lose. Coach (Tom) Wilson is a friend of mine. It’s a fantastic program and we will see where we stand.
“It’s just an opportunity for our guys and I hope they are ready to go next week and have an incredible amount of attention to detail.”
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!