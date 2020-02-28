Sioux City East survives scare from Ames

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Armstrong scored again to tie it early in the fourth quarter and East took its first lead since the second quarter on a bucket by Jaleque Dunson with 4:44 left in the game.

“The first two-and-a-half quarters isn’t normally how we play but we came alive in the middle of the third,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We showed a little toughness, a little more effort on defense. We didn’t have a lot of energy early but I give our guys a lot of credit. They were resilient, hung in there and played tough.”

Ames, however, kept it close and took a 43-42 lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Keyshaun Brooks with 17 seconds remaining. A turnover by the Black Raiders led to the Brooks trey.

East’s Armstrong raced down court and found Aden Gomez open under the hoop. Gomez made a layup with eight seconds left, then Ames stepped over the end line trying to inbound the ball.

Dunson was fouled and made two free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining. Ames called time out but had to go the length of the court.

Nonetheless, it got a perfect inbounds heave to Phillips, who turned and launched a 3-pointer from just beyond the top of key that just missed.