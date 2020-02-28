Sioux City East survives scare from Ames

SIOUX CITY – East survived a major scare, but advanced to an Iowa boys Class 4A substate basketball final with a 46-43 victory over Ames Friday at East High.
The 10th-ranked Black Raiders rallied from a 12-point deficit with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. East (18-4) will play Ankeny at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Dodge with the winner earning a state tournament berth.
A lot happened in the frantic final seconds, but the game ended with Ames’ Corey Phillips hitting the back of the rim on a 3-point shot that would have sent it to overtime.
Ames (11-13) had a perfect game plan for the Black Raiders, slowing things down so that they couldn’t get their transition game going. It worked to perfection until East slapped on a full-court press to change the tempo.
The score was 6-2 in favor of East at the end of the first quarter and Ames outscored the Black Raiders 18-10 in the second, taking a 20-16 halftime lead.
A trio of 3-point baskets helped the visiting Little Cyclones mount a 33-21 cushion when Cooper Downs connected from long range with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
That’s when East began to assert itself defensively, resulting in a huge momentum swing. The Black Raiders went on a 10-0 run the rest of the third quarter, pulling within 33-31 on a basket by Sayvion Armstrong late in the stanza.
Armstrong scored again to tie it early in the fourth quarter and East took its first lead since the second quarter on a bucket by Jaleque Dunson with 4:44 left in the game.
“The first two-and-a-half quarters isn’t normally how we play but we came alive in the middle of the third,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We showed a little toughness, a little more effort on defense. We didn’t have a lot of energy early but I give our guys a lot of credit. They were resilient, hung in there and played tough.”
Ames, however, kept it close and took a 43-42 lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Keyshaun Brooks with 17 seconds remaining. A turnover by the Black Raiders led to the Brooks trey.
East’s Armstrong raced down court and found Aden Gomez open under the hoop. Gomez made a layup with eight seconds left, then Ames stepped over the end line trying to inbound the ball.
Dunson was fouled and made two free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining. Ames called time out but had to go the length of the court.
Nonetheless, it got a perfect inbounds heave to Phillips, who turned and launched a 3-pointer from just beyond the top of key that just missed.
“They’re a well-coached team, give them credit, they brought it at us and slowed the game down, which I would against us, too,” Vanderloo said. “That’s the way they’ve played most of the year and they’re very good at it. It kind of took us out of our rhythm but in the middle of the third we started showing some energy and fighting back. The press definitely affected them with some steals at our end, just making us play faster, which created some issues for them, then we capitalized by finally making some baskets.”
Ironically, the go-ahead basket by Gomez were the only two points scored by an East player other than Armstrong (21), Dunson (16) and Daniel Callahan (seven).
“They slowed the game down which is not really our style, but we have to be able to control the game how we want to, pick it up and slow it down when we want to,” Armstrong said. “At the end we just wanted to get an open shot, get to the lane, get a layup. We’re only down one so we don’t need anything crazy. Just try to get a layup and make sure we finish and that’s what we did.”
Ames’ Brooks led all scorers with 25 points. The Little Cyclones faced a challenging CIML schedule this season without one of their best players, sophomore point guard Tamin Lipsey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury before it began.