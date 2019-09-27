{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- East opened district play with a crucial 52-20 win over Des Moines Hoover on Friday as the Black Raiders improved their record to 4-1 on the season, dropping Hoover to 1-4.

The Black Raiders opened the game with a 70-yard drive that was capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Kaige Kellen.

Hoover scored right before the end of the first quarter but missed the extra point as East held on 7-6 going into the second.

East made a 37-yard field goal but Hoover took the lead with 9:09 left in the second quarter.

East went back up after Dylan Harper scored on a three-yard touchdown and the Black Raiders went into halftime with a 17-13 lead.

The Black Raiders got some separation in the third quarter when Taejon Jones scored on a 27-yard run with 7:30 left in the third.

Hoover cut the lead to 24-20 about three minutes later but a 16-yard touchdown run by Harper put the Black Raiders up 24-20.

East scored once more in the third after a sack and a fumble recovery gave East a 38-20 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Kellen scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth and DaVante Simmons added a rushing touchdown to give East the 52-20 victory.

