Sioux City East wins turnover battle over North en route to 34-0 win

Whitaker’s 93-yard catch came with 11:00 left in the half and gave the Black Raiders a 14-0 lead.

The last six points of the first half came on two field goals from kicker Jacob Schroeder. Schroeder’s first field goal came from 34 yards out with 4:08 left in the half, then the junior kicker ended the half with a 32-yard field goal.

Both of Schroeder’s field goals came following East interceptions, one by Whitaker and another by Cass Camarigg.

East wasn’t immune to turnovers, either.

The Black Raiders’ first drive of the game abruptly ended, as Desmond Grace II stripped the ball from Kyler Peterson’s hands.

Whitaker also committed a turnover, as he tried to stretch a 27-yard reception into more, and the North defense punched the ball from Whitaker’s hands.

Whitaker made up for it earlier in the game with an interception in the second quarter.

East got another interception in the third quarter, and Camarigg hauled in that one from Gavin Hauge with 5:07 left in the quarter.

The Black Raiders had a chance to score on another a Schroeder field goal attempt, but his 34-yard field goal attempt missed.