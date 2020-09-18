Sioux City East wins turnover battle over North en route to 34-0 win

SIOUX CITY -- When it came down to it, the East High School football team took advantage of its takeaways.
East forced North to commit six interceptions, and that helped the Black Raiders get a 34-0 win over the North Stars on Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Black Raiders’ scoring, however, didn’t start out because of turnovers.
East broke the ice with a 24-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Luke Longval to senior wide receiver Bennett Vanderloo with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Vanderloo ran a post route and Longval found him inside the North 10, and Vanderloo did the job from there. That play ended a two-play drive that lasted 42 yards.
East then recovered an onside kick, but the Stars held the Black Raiders off the scoreboard on four plays.
The Black Raiders then scored on their next drive.
East was deep in its own territory, but junior wide receiver DaVares Whitaker turned the field over quickly with a 93-yard touchdown catch.
The play was set up on a screen play, and Whitaker ran into a couple North defensive backs. However, Whitaker powered through the scrum and ran down the field with nobody in red able to stop the newest member of the Black Raiders.
Whitaker’s 93-yard catch came with 11:00 left in the half and gave the Black Raiders a 14-0 lead.
The last six points of the first half came on two field goals from kicker Jacob Schroeder. Schroeder’s first field goal came from 34 yards out with 4:08 left in the half, then the junior kicker ended the half with a 32-yard field goal.
Both of Schroeder’s field goals came following East interceptions, one by Whitaker and another by Cass Camarigg.
East wasn’t immune to turnovers, either.
The Black Raiders’ first drive of the game abruptly ended, as Desmond Grace II stripped the ball from Kyler Peterson’s hands.
Whitaker also committed a turnover, as he tried to stretch a 27-yard reception into more, and the North defense punched the ball from Whitaker’s hands.
Whitaker made up for it earlier in the game with an interception in the second quarter.
East got another interception in the third quarter, and Camarigg hauled in that one from Gavin Hauge with 5:07 left in the quarter.
The Black Raiders had a chance to score on another a Schroeder field goal attempt, but his 34-yard field goal attempt missed.
Toward the end of the quarter, North’s Braydan Allan picked off a long Longval pass attempt, and Brady Wavrunek helped out with good coverage.
The Stars were unable to take advantage on their ensuing drive, in large part to a dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a first-down play.
In the fourth quarter, Whitaker read a Hauge pass to perfection, and he scored on a 37-yard interception return without a North player around him. Schroeder made the extra point, and the Black Raiders led 27-0 with 9:24 remaining in the game.
The Black Raiders got their fifth takeaway of the night, as the Stars tried a trick play on fourth down, but East wasn’t fooled.
Both Taejon Jones and Vanderloo were there to make the play. Jones tipped the pass and Vanderloo caught the ball off the deflection before it hit the ground.
Peterson started off the drive with a 32-yard run, and a couple plays later, Jones sealed the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run with 4:10 to go, making the score 34-0.
Vinney Pomerson put the bow on the night with the sixth East takeaway of the night late in the fourth quarter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!