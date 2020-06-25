Sioux City East's Brylee Hempey provides spark to young softball lineup

Hempey leads the Black Raiders with a .538 batting average and 14 hits. Evie Larson leads the team with eight RBIs in the 2-7 start.

That’s something the Black Raiders hope to experience more in the final weeks of the softball season. That doesn’t mean hitting home runs, necessarily, but Malenosky has been pleased to see the bats come alive as of late.

“Tonight, you saw that we hit the ball hard at people,” Malenosky said. “I wasn’t upset with how we did offensively at all. I have kids who are starting to swing it. … (Brylee) has always gotten it going, but I need someone else to get it going.”

The Black Raiders opened the season by scoring 15 runs against Western Christian, then scored a combined 26 runs on Tuesday against West.

In Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Black Raiders scored five runs off Kenzie Foley, who entered Thursday’s doubleheader at Bishop Heelan with a 0.25 ERA. Foley has allowed one earned run out of the 10 total runs.

“I think we’re hitting consistently, which is a change from last year,” Hempey said. “I just think we’re making good hits, but they’re just making plays. We’re definitely hitting the ball hard, and that’s where we want to be.”