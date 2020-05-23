Sioux City East's Ellen Dougherty inducted to IGHSAU Track & Field Hall of Fame

While there are plenty of memories to choose from, Dougherty's most memorable moment on the blue oval was during her junior season when she ran on the 4x400 meter relay with Shelby Houlihan, Reyna Mikulicz and Emily McCarthy. That relay team not only won the 4x400 relay against a vaulted Waukee team, the foursome set an Iowa all-time best record of 3:48.39.

The record still stands to this day.

"Waukee had a competitive 4x400 and we went back-and-forth at state and at Drake. I thought we had it in the bag and they weren't going to run their stud," Dougherty said. "There was a back-and-forth conversation that we were going to run a 3:48 and break the record. Then they brought out their main runner and that was a fun race. It was something special.

"We were thrilled. We are so competitive and wanted it more. Shelby and Emily ran the 1,500 before and Waukee had fresh legs. If we had fresh legs, I think we could've taken a couple more seconds off."

It wasn't the only record Dougherty set as a junior. She won the Class 4A 400-meter record in 55.41 seconds, which was a 4A record. Her time in the 400 stood until 2018 when Sydney Milani set the All-Time Iowa record along with the 4A record with a time of 52.90 seconds.