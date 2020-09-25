Sioux City East's Terrick Thompson makes the most of his opportunities

SIOUX CITY — In just one half, East High School senior Terrick Thompson doubled his stats on the season.
He finally reaped the benefits of being patient while working hard.
Thompson caught two passes, and they both ended up being good for touchdown receptions in the first half en route to a 55-26 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Thursday night at Olsen Stadium.
He had 109 receiving yards, adding to his collective 120 throughout the first four weeks of the season.
“It’s just proving what I got,” Thompson said. “I didn’t get many chances last year. Now that I have those opportunities, I have to come through.”
Come through, Thompson did.
Thompson’s first touchdown closed out the Black Raiders’ opening drive of the night. Junior quarterback Luke Longval found Thompson on a 43-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to negate CBTJ’s first drive.
Thompson got open, as Longval used a play-action move on a fake handoff to Kyler Peterson. The Yellowjackets’ defense bit on the fake, and Thompson was wide open for the touchdown.
The same thing happened in the second quarter.
With 4 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the half, East called another play-action pass call seeing that CBTJ was in Cover 1, and that worked just as well as the first time.
The Black Raiders started the drive on their own 35-yard-line, and Longval threw a deep pass to the open senior wide receiver.
Thompson caught the pass, then dashed the rest of the way to the end zone. That touchdown was one of five scored by the Black Raiders in the second quarter alone.
“When we put up a lot of points, it’s fun for the whole team,” Thompson said. “When they’re in Cover 1, they only have one safety, it’s a 1-on-1 matchup, and my mindset was attack and determination.”
Thompson knew that as a senior, he was going to get more opportunities both offensively and defensively. In the offseason, Thompson studied film and worked out regularly.
Like most other student-athletes, Thompson was unable to get workouts in the gym when places were shut down during the pandemic, but Thompson was able to stay active by playing baseball.
He had a good summer, hitting .273 and had 14 stolen bases. The baseball season helped Thompson start to lock in for the football season.
“It really was just back-to-back,” Thompson said. “I went from playing in the substate final (against Johnston) to going into football. It took a little getting used to, but I adapted.”
Thompson was one of eight receivers who caught a pass from Longval on the night. Longval was 12-for-16 for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception.
East coach Brian Webb was pleased at the decisions Longval made and how he executed those 12 completions.
“He played very well,” Webb said. “Overall, I thought he commanded the game very well.”
The rushing game was the highlight for the Black Raiders in the second half, and the Black Raiders’ leader in yards was Tyson Helseth-Bryant, who carried the ball six times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He had two carries that were for long yardage.
His second run of the night was good for 51 yards late in the third quarter, and that scamper helped set up Devante Simmons’ 2-yard touchdown rushing touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Then, on East’s next drive, Helseth-Bryant’s second big run was for 44 yards, and he ran over a Yellowjackets defensive back along the way. He later scored from inside the 1 to give the Black Raiders their final touchdown of the night with 8:40 to go.
In all, East had 299 rushing yards.
“We have a lot of running backs,” Webb said. “We have a whole gamut of running backs, and it’s nice to see them all run hard. Kudos to our offensive line, they made some big holes tonight. Our line had great protection, and those plays don’t happen without our offensive linemen.”
The Black Raiders are on the road for their remaining two regular-season games. Next week, they’re at Fort Dodge and close out with an Oct. 9 game at Council Bluffs Lincoln.
