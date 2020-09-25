Sioux City East's Terrick Thompson makes the most of his opportunities

The Black Raiders started the drive on their own 35-yard-line, and Longval threw a deep pass to the open senior wide receiver.

Thompson caught the pass, then dashed the rest of the way to the end zone. That touchdown was one of five scored by the Black Raiders in the second quarter alone.

“When we put up a lot of points, it’s fun for the whole team,” Thompson said. “When they’re in Cover 1, they only have one safety, it’s a 1-on-1 matchup, and my mindset was attack and determination.”

Thompson knew that as a senior, he was going to get more opportunities both offensively and defensively. In the offseason, Thompson studied film and worked out regularly.

Like most other student-athletes, Thompson was unable to get workouts in the gym when places were shut down during the pandemic, but Thompson was able to stay active by playing baseball.

He had a good summer, hitting .273 and had 14 stolen bases. The baseball season helped Thompson start to lock in for the football season.

“It really was just back-to-back,” Thompson said. “I went from playing in the substate final (against Johnston) to going into football. It took a little getting used to, but I adapted.”