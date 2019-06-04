WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The gap between Sioux City and the rest of the American Association may be slowly closing but it hasn't shown up in the standings as the Explorers fell to Winnipeg 5-4 in a baseball game played midday at Shaw Park in front of a crowd of 5,757.
It was the second straight one-run loss for Sioux City to the Goldeyes, who dropped a 7-6, 10-inning heartbreaker Monday evening in the first game of a four-game series.
The X's trailed 3-2 going into the eighth inning when Winnipeg added a pair of insurance runs on a balk and an RBI single by Reggie Abercrombie.
Sioux City battled back to answer the Goldeye runs on a two-run homer by Dylan Kelly with two out in the ninth and got a single from Kyle Wren and a walk to Michael Lang before Nate Samson fanned to end the game.
Lang had three singles to lead the X's in hits on the day and pushed his batting average to .318.
Tuesday's starting pitcher continued to show improvement for Sioux City giving up five hits and three runs over seven innings of work. The former University of Hawaii hurled dropped to 1-3 on the season.
Monday evening's 7-6 loss in the series opener was a tough pill for Sioux City to swallow as the X's took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th inning only to have a lead-off walk and hit batter in the bottom of the frame turn into a two-out, game winning single by James Harris.
The X's had taken the lead in the top of the 10th when Jose Sermo walked to lead off the inning and scored on designated hitter Hunter Wood's two-out single to right.
Sermo and recently-acquired Drew Stankiewicz had two hits apiece for Sioux City in Monday's loss.
Sioux City will send pitcher Eric Karch (0-3) to face Parker French (1-0) for the Goldeyes in the he third game of the series Thursday evening.