MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- In the Explorers first ever game at brand new Routine Field, Adam Walker and the middle of the Milwaukee lineup led the way for the Milkmen in their 7-3 win in the series opener.
Pete Tago (0-1), just acquired via a trade by the X’s, was making his debut in the starting rotation and first professional start since 2013. Tago took the loss. going six innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits while striking out seven and walking none. Tago did have three one-two-three innings. He struck out the side in the third.
The middle of the order did the damage for Milwaukee. Walker, Nolan Earley and Glen McClain combined to go 8-for-11 with six runs scored, three RBI’s, a home run and two doubles.
The X’s took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Dylan Kelly single to right but Milwaukee tied it in the bottom half of the inning as Cesar Valera beat out a double play to allow Walker to score from third, tying the game 1-1.
In the fourth, Walker doubled with one out and scored on an Earley RBI single. After another base hit and two outs in the inning, Dan Walker put a Tago pitch over the centerfield fence to give Milwaukee a 5-1 lead after the fourth.
Jose Sermo blasted a solo home run in the sixth to pull the X’s a run closer. It was Sermo’s seventh homer of the season, giving him the team lead. But Adam Walker responded with his team-leading 10th home run of the season, a line drive over the left field fence. A McClain double scored Earley in the inning to push the Milkmen lead to 7-2.
Dylan Kelly hit double in the seventh to score Sebastian Zawada, who doubled to lead off the inning, to give the game its final score 7-3.
Angel Ventura (4-5) got the start for Milwaukee and earned the win with a third straight quality start, tossing seven innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.