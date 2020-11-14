Sioux City finishes with 40.5 points at state girls swimming meet

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Sioux City Metro girls swim team finished the season with an 18th-place finish Saturday with 40.5 points at the state swimming meet at Marshalltown YMCA.

Hope Cvrk ended up with two top-6 finishes in two individual relays. Cvrk finished tied for fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.13 seconds.

Cvrk touched the wall at the same time as Cedar Falls senior Emma Clark. With the tie, both girls received 13.5 points for their team.

Ames junior Meghan Donald won the 50 free in 22.99 seconds.

Then, Cvrk placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in 57.31 seconds. Her first 50-yard split was the fastest of the two in 26.71.

Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin won the race in 53.01, which was a state record.

Brecken Baller was also a state-qualifier, but did not make the finals.

The Metros also competed in two relays: The 200 free relay as well as the 400 free.

In the 200 freestyle, Sioux City finished in 15th place, with a time of 1:41.56. That time was faster than their seed time (1:42.57). The quartet who swam in that race were Avery Koopmans, Maria McGowan, Baller and Cvrk.