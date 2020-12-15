SIoux City Metro boys swimming beats Carroll

CARROLL, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metro boys' swimming team picked up another win, this time a 107-63 victory over Carroll on Monday.

The Metros lost the first two varsity races. Reed Adajar won the third race of the night, the 200-yard IM, in 2:15.15 and that was followed by a win from Kohen Rankin in the 50-yard free in 21.61 seconds.

Rankin then went on to win the 100-yard free in 48.27 seconds and Adajar picked up his second win of the night, this time in the 500-yard free in 5:12.07.

Rankin later teamed with Hudson Vonk, Alec McEntaffer and Owen Hoak to win the 200-yard free relay in 1:31.00.

Vonk then went on to win the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.28.

Adajar and Hoak teamed with Brody Spies and Easton Gelinne to finish the meet with a win in the 400-yard free relay in 3:31.78.

