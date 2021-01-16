Sioux City Metro boys swimming wins Fort Dodge Meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros boys swimming team scored 523 points to win the meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

Sioux City started the day by winning the 200-yard medley relay. The team consisted of Easton Gellinne, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Owen Hoak and they won in 1:41.96.

Two events later, Sioux City claimed the top three spots in the 200-yard IM. Kellen Dean won the event in 2:07.96. He was followed by Hudson Vonk in second in 2:10.54 and Alec McEntaffer was third in 2:13.07.

Sioux City's next win came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Rankin, Vonk, McEntaffer and Hoak won in 1:30.16.

Hoak, Gelinne, Cody Bates and Rankin then teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:21.50.

