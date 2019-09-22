FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Sioux City metro team earned a pair of individual wins as well as a team win Saturday at the Gary Winkler Invitational hosted by Fort Dodge High School.
Cedar Falls won the event with 455 team points, Metro earned 287 for fourth place and Spencer was sixth with 172.
The metro team earned a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 54.25 seconds. The four who swam on that team were freshman Keera Adajar, senior Lily Wright, junior Hope Cvrk and junior Avery Koopmans.
As the anchor, Koopmans turned the fastest leg at 25.98.
Cvrk, meanwhile, made the state cut in three different events.
She won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.72, which was 3 seconds quicker than Fort Dodge's Grace Hartley. Cvrk's first leg in the race was the fastest at 27.21.
You have free articles remaining.
Cvrk also made the state cut in the 100 freestyle. She finished second in 53.22 behind Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks, who won in 52.95.
Cvrk's 50-split time in the 200 freestyle relay was good for a state meet time, as she got her split done in 24.50 seconds. The metro team as a whole placed in second (1:43.58) behind Cedar Falls (1:41.33).
Wright won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.07 ahead of Dowling Catholic's Aoife Cleary at 1:11.08.
Adajar placed third in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.59.
The Tigers' best finish was a fourth-place result in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of Carissa Doran, Brooke Moser, Mya Miller and Haley Harms recorded a time of 2:01.37.