Sioux City Metro swimming beats Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metro boys swimming team defeated Council Bluffs 123-43 on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Spartans won the 200-meter medley relay in 1:59.68. The relay team consisted of Noah Winkel, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Reed Adajar. The team of Owen Hoak, Carter Vande Vegte, Easton Gelinne and Rankin teamed up to win the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:46.61. Hoak, Isaac Holzerland, Adajar and Gelinne won the 400-meter freestyle relay in 4:00.49.
Winkel won the 200-meter freestyle in 2:26.50. Spies went on to win the 100-meter freestyle in 1:00.76. Rankin picked up a win in the 400-meter freestyle in 4:23.32. Adajar won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:14.12.
Alec McEntaffer won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.09 seconds. Holzerland won the 100-meter butterfly in 1:11.37.