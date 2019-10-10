SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro girls swimming team scored 149 points to defeat Storm Lake, which had 17 points.

Hope Cvrk won the 200 freshmen in 1:57.34 and won the 500 freestyle in 5:23.52. She also teamed up with Lily Wright, Avery Koopmans and Brecken Baller to win the 200 relay in 1:46.98. Cvrk, Koopmans, Baller and Alice Mahoney won the 400 relay in 4:00.45.

Baller won the 50 freestyle in 26.62.

Koopmans won the 100 freestyle in 59.92.

Wright won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.35.

Grace Holzerland won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.15 and the 200 IM in 2:29.10. Holzerland and Wright teamed with Carolyn Kieffer and Madison Slaughter to win the 200 medley relay in 2:02.82.

Kieffer won the 100 fly in 1:10.48.

