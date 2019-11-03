FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metro girls swimming team qualified six events for the state. The state swimming meet starts on Friday, Nov. 8, with prelims and then the finals are on Saturday in Marshalltown.
Sioux City's Hope Cvrk was named the Regional Athlete of the Year and the metro coaching staff earned the Regional Coach of the Year honor.
Sioux City qualified in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.82. The team consists of Cvrk, Lily Wright, Brecken Baller and Avery Koopmans with Keera Adajar and Kennedy Bork as alternates.
Cvrk qualified in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.91, which is the fifth-best time going into the state meet.
Cvrk has the third-best time going into the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.36.
The Metros will compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team consists of combination of Wright, Cvrk, Baller, Koopmans, Madison Slaughter, Alice Mahoney and Adajar.
Wright qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.47.
The Metros also qualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a combination of Koopmans, Slaughter, Baller, Wright, Mahoney, Grace Holzerland and Katelyn Shaputis.