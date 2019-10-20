COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metro swimming team scored 257 points to beat host Lewis Central by 21 points on Saturday to claim the Lewis Central Melissa Fender Memorial.
Keera Adajar, Lily Wright, Hope Cvrk and Brecken Baller teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:54.41, which was a meet record. They won the event by three seconds.
Cvrk then went on to break the meet record in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:13.89 to win the event. Wright was second in 2:26.87.
Cvrk picked up her second individual win of the day in the 100-yard butterfly by finishing with a time of 58.42 seconds, which not only a meet record, but also a pool recruit. She won the event by about three seconds.
Spencer finished in fifth place with 155 points.