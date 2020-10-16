 Skip to main content
Sioux City Metros beat Carroll by two points
PREP SWIMMING

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metro girls' swimming team was in a tight dual with Carroll but the Metros won by four points, defeating Carrolling 86-84.

The Metros first win game in the 200-yard freestyle as Hope Cvrk won in 1:58.27 and the Metros went one-two as Katelyn Shaputis was second in 2:10.21, a second faster than her seed time.

Avery Koopmans followed with a win in the 200-yard IM in 2:27.56.

Shaputis later added a win in the 100-yard butterfly as she touched the wall in 1:05.06, more than a second faster than her seed time.

Cvrk followed with her second win, this time in the 100-yard freestyle as she won in 53.26 seconds, five seconds faster than second place.

Brecken Baller then won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:39.52.

