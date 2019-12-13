Sioux City Metros blank Omaha

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros scored a goal in each period and shutout Omaha 3-0 on Friday.
Sioux City improved to a league-leading 12-2 withi 25 points. Omaha falls to 6-5 overall with 13 points.
The Metros goal in the first period came form Chase Mann with Dayson Tucker and Tyler Ownby assisting. In the second period, Taylor Frerichs scored with Colby Nieman and Cale Bricker assisting.
The Metros third goal was during an Omaha power play. Mann scored an empty net goal, unassisted for the 3-0 lead.
Sioux City outshot Omaha by two, 31 to 29. Collin Patrick made 29 saves for the Metros.