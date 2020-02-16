Sioux City Metros bounce back with a win over Kansas City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team bounced back from a tough loss against Kansas City on Saturday with a win on Sunday over the same team.

While both teams had the same amount of shots, 24 each, the Metros got a goal in the first period and Collin Patrick stopped all 24 of Kansas City's shots as Sioux City got a 1-0 win on Sunday morning.

Sioux City improves to 23-4-1-1 with the win and now has 48 points, breaking a tie with Kansas City, which is now 23-5-0-0 and has 46 points. Waterloo leads the Midwest High School Hockey League with 53 points.

Sioux City's lone goal came late in the first period on a goal by Easton Ransford at the 15:34 mark. Kai Barner and Chase Mann each assisted.

Both teams had two power plays in the second period but couldn't capitalize. Sioux City couldn't take advantage of three power play in the third period but kept Kansas City scoreless in the third even though it had two power plays.

