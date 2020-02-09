Sioux City Metros comeback falls short against Omaha
Sioux City Metros comeback falls short against Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Even though the Sioux City Metro hockey team outshot Omaha 30-14, the Metros found themselves in a 2-0 hole going into the third period.

Sioux City was able to finish the game with a goal, but the Metros fell one goal short in a 2-1 loss to Omaha on Saturday.

Omaha took a 1-0 lead with a goal early in the first period and added its game-winning at the 11:35 point of the second period.

Cale Bricker got Sioux City on the board with a goal at the 7:59 mark of the first period. Taylor Frerichs and Kai Barner assisted. But Sioux City couldn't get score to tie the game.

