Sioux City Metros defeat Lincoln

SIOUX CITY -- Lincoln got a goal in second period to pull within one of the Sioux City Metros but the Metros added a goal in the third and went on to beat Lincoln 3-1 on Saturday.

With the win, Sioux City improves to 25-4-0-1 and has 52 points on the season, good for second place in the final weekend of play. The Metros are two points ahead of Kansas City.

Easton Ransford put the Metros up 1-0 with a goal at the 6:14 mark of the first period as Cale Bricker and Chase Mann both assisted.

Kai Barner put the Metros up 2-0 at the 7:23 mark in the second period as Taylor Frerichs and Ransford each assisted.

Lincoln's goal game at the 14:59 mark of the second period but the Metros held Lincoln scoreless the rest of the way even though the Stars outshot the Metros 27-24 in the game.

Sioux City went up 3-1 early in the third period when Bricker scored. Colby Nieman and Taylor Frerichs each assisted on the goal.

Collin Patrick made 26 saves in the win for the Metros.

