Sioux City Metros fall in overtime to Des Moines

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City was able to even up the game in the third period but couldn't retake the lead against the Des Moines Oak Leaves on Saturday.

The game went into overtime and Des Moines got a goal from Ryan Dunn on a power play to hand the Metros a rare loss, 5-4.

Sioux City falls to 14-2-1-1 and Des Moines improves to 11-6. Sioux City still leads the league with 30 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City's only lead came early in the first period with just over five minutes into the game when Smith Archer scored. Dayson Tucker and Chase Mann each had an assist.

Des Moines then got goals in the second half of the first period from Dunn and Tyler May with May's coming on a power play for a 2-1 lead.

Dunn extended Des Moines' lead with a goal just over three minutes into the second period. Cale Bricker scored at the 10:55 mark of the second period for Sioux City with Tyler Ownby and Taylor Frerichs assisting. But May got the goal back about two minutes later. Ownby kept Sioux City within a goal with a power play a minute later.

Kai Barner scored on a power play just over seven minutes into the third period to tie the game for Sioux City. Ownby had the assist.

But Dunn completed his hat trick in overtime to give Des Moines the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0